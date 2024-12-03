Nintendo Switch Online will get the NES version of Tetris next week

The NES version of Tetris is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

It's set for a December 12 release

The 1989 title joins the growing collection of classic Nintendo games on the subscription service

Nintendo has announced that the NES version of Tetris will be joining Nintendo Switch Online this month.

In a new X / Twitter post shared today, Nintendo confirmed that the classic 1989 title will be added to its Nintendo Switch subscription service next week on December 12.

This console version of Tetris features two modes of play, A-Type and B-Type, each with its own unique goals. For A-Type, players must achieve the highest score, while in B-Type, the board starts with randomized blocks at the bottom of the field, and the goal is to clear 25 lines.

To play the NES version of Tetris, Nintendo Switch users must be subscribed to Switch Online for $3.99 / £3.49 / €3.99 a month, or $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99 for a 12-month membership, both of which give access to the NES, SNES, Game Boy, and Game Boy Color collections.

To get access to the other classic catalogs, including Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Mega Drive / Genesis, users must purchase the Switch Online Expansion Pack, which costs $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 for a 12-month pass.

Last week, as part of its November 2024 update, Nintendo added three more classic Sega Genesis games to the service, including ToeJam & Earl: Panic on Funkotron, Vectorman, and Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs.

The addition of these three titles brought the total number of Sega Genesis games in the collection to 47.

