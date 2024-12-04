Black Ops 6 CODMAS: what to expect from this year's Call of Duty Christmas event

Black Ops 6 CODMAS is right around the corner, allowing players to try out some seasonal holiday-themed events as part of this year's Call of Duty Christmas update. There's plenty being added, including limited-time modes, events, and skins. Nuketown is getting a snowy makeover, and even Zombies Mode is joining in on the fun.

With Black Ops 6 now running its Season One content, there's been a whole host of new maps and weapons to try out. So far, these updates have certainly cemented the game's place on our best FPS games list, so hopefully, CODMAS offers even more of a reason to keep logging back in.

Here's when to expect the Black Ops 6 CODMAS event, as well as some info on the Call of Duty Christmas content that's set to be added. As we get closer to the launch period, we'll likely hear more specifics from Activision. Stay tuned for updates.

When to expect Black Ops 6 CODMAS

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 CODMAS release date is yet to be confirmed, however, if we look at last year's event, we can expect it to arrive somewhere around December 19, 2024. This is when CODMAS launched for Modern Warfare 3, and the game before that (Modern Warfare 2) launched its Christmas content on December 21. Of course, things could be different this year, but until we hear the exact date from Activision, we're preparing for new holiday-themed content on or around December 19, 2024.

Celebrate the arrival of two holiday-themed LTMs ❄️ Get in snowball fights and fight for loot in Hot Zones as you deploy to Area 99 in Holiday Rush and Urzikstan in Slay Ride Resurgence 🎄 pic.twitter.com/9GbebIsWyRDecember 3, 2024

Black Ops 6 CODMAS - what's being added?

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now announced what'll be added to Black Ops 6 as part of CODMAS. This includes new map variations, limited-time modes, and new skins. Here's a brief summary of what's being added:

Warzone Limited Time Modes: Holiday Rush (Area 99), Slay Ride Resurgence (Urzikstan)

Holiday Rush (Area 99), Slay Ride Resurgence (Urzikstan) Black Ops 6 Limited Time Modes: Ran-Snack, Infectious Holiday

Ran-Snack, Infectious Holiday Zombies Limited Time Modes: Jingle Hells (Liberty Falls)

Jingle Hells (Liberty Falls) Events: Merry Mayhem, Archie's Festival Frenzy

Merry Mayhem, Archie's Festival Frenzy Bundles: Sweater Ops, Season's Bleedings

For a full breakdown of Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded, head on over to the Call of Duty blog. This includes an overview of the Call of Duty Christmas content being added.

Call of Duty Christmas modes

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty is getting five modes as part of the CODMAS event:

Ran-Snack ( Black Ops 6 ): Trade gold for sweets in this festive LTM that challenges teams to gather and deposit the most cookies. Grab cookies from the rotating crate, fallen Operators, and by breaching the enemy’s cookie box and taking the goods back to your own.

Trade gold for sweets in this festive LTM that challenges teams to gather and deposit the most cookies. Grab cookies from the rotating crate, fallen Operators, and by breaching the enemy’s cookie box and taking the goods back to your own. Infectious Holiday ( Black Ops 6 ): Even the undead are getting into the holiday spirit as zombies and fallen Operators don festive clothing in this festive twist on the fan-favorite Infected mode.

Even the undead are getting into the holiday spirit as zombies and fallen Operators don festive clothing in this festive twist on the fan-favorite Infected mode. Jingle Hells (Zombies): Last seen in Black Ops Cold War, Jingle Hells drops you in what could optimistically be called a winter wonderland, as the entirety of the Liberty Falls map is festooned with wreaths, ribbons, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, garlands of fir tree bunting, and a thin blanket of snow.

Last seen in Black Ops Cold War, Jingle Hells drops you in what could optimistically be called a winter wonderland, as the entirety of the Liberty Falls map is festooned with wreaths, ribbons, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, garlands of fir tree bunting, and a thin blanket of snow. Holiday Rush ( Warzone ): Enter Area 99, newly outfitted with Deck the Halls trees and Snowball coolers. Get right to the point with access to high-tier loot along with a smaller gas circle and faster transitions between collapses.

Enter Area 99, newly outfitted with Deck the Halls trees and Snowball coolers. Get right to the point with access to high-tier loot along with a smaller gas circle and faster transitions between collapses. Slay Ride Resurgence (Warzone): Undead Santa has hijacked the train. Toss deadly snowballs, capture trees, hunt reindeer, and battle for control of Santa’s Slay Ride. Last team standing wins.

Black Ops 6 Nuketown Holiday - a look at this year's Call of Duty Christmas map

(Image credit: Activision)

The Call of Duty Christmas map for this year is Nuketown Holiday, which gives the iconic Black Ops 6 map a snowy makeover. In addition, there are Holiday glow-ups that come with the new modes, and as part of the Jingle Hells Zombies mode. Unfathomable horrors beyond comprehension, now wearing Santa hats!