Nintendo has released a surprised Donkey Kong Country Returns HD update

It adds Dixie Kong as a companion and a new time trial mode

This is in addition to a wealth of fixes, plus some Nintendo Switch 2 enhancements

Nintendo has released a surprise free update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD that adds new content and improves the experience for players on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

The most significant new addition is the arrival of Dixie Kong, with the character able to accompany you in certain levels in place of Diddy Kong. She offers her trademark helicopter spin ability that lets you gain a little bit more height.

A new Turbo Attack mode has been added too, which takes the existing time trial mode and ups the ante by massively increasing the speed at which the game runs.

Nintendo Switch 2 owners can look forward to an increased resolution and much shorter load times - the latter being one of my biggest frustrations with the original release. GameShare support has been implemented too, letting you play the game's co-op mode with a friend via local wireless connectivity.

Even if you don't have a Nintendo Switch 2, you can still expect some subtle graphical enhancements. As detailed by a video on the YouTube channel CVG, small issues like overlapping asset placement and missing effects have been addressed.

The co-op mode has also received a much-needed fix that allows both you and your partner to bounce off the same enemy more easily.

It's a brilliant little update overall, and one that definitely makes Donkey Kong Country Returns HD a more tempting proposition for Nintendo Switch 2 owners. If you have Nintendo's latest console and enjoyed your time with the excellent Donkey Kong Bananza, it's well worth checking out.

