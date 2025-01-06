Your Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch could soon become a James Bond-style TV remote

A new Samsung Galaxy Watch feature called "Pointer Mode" has leaked

It could allow wearers to control their Samsung TV using gestures

The exclusive feature doesn't have a clear release timetable

New code uncovered in the Samsung Wear OS SmartThings app has revealed that the company is working on a new "Pointer mode" for its best Samsung watch models that could allow users to control their television using gestures.

Android Authority uncovered the Pointer mode feature in version 1.3.12.9 of the SmartThings app in WearOS. According to the outlet, strings of code appear to indicate the Pointer Mode will use gestures of the wrist and fingers to control a TV.

The Pointer mode is activated by shaking your watch hand. There's a 'Pinch to select' gesture, and you can make a fist to go back or Home. Moving your wrist back and forth activates play/pause, and rotating your bezel will scroll up or down on your TV. Finally, you can use your wrist to control the movement of the cursor on the screen.

Samsung's next level TV controls

(Image credit: Samsung)

As the report rightly points out, this is likely a Samsung-exclusive feature reserved for top models like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7. Of course, it'll also require a compatible TV, and again we'd expect this to be reserved for the best Samsung TVs out there, including top models like the Samsung S90C and the Samsung S95D.

As the report notes, this isn't to be confused with Samsung's impending Wiimote feature, which is a touchpad app for iPhone coming later in 2025. Apple has its own Apple TV remote feature for iPhone, but a gesture-controlled TV powered by a smartwatch would be a unique and game-changing upgrade for Samsung smartwatch users.

As to when this feature could launch, there's no clear timescale. Just because the code exists in the SmartThings app, that doesn't mean the release is close at hand, or even that the feature will launch at all.

You may also like...