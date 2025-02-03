Apple tipped to give us new ‘Confetti’ iCloud feature, but we’re still stuck with a measly 5GB storage

Apple could soon launch a new iCloud feature called Confetti

It’ll apparently help you send and manage invitations more easily

Unfortunately iCloud’s free storage option is still limited to 5GB

Apple’s iCloud system is used to manage all sorts of cloud-based activities, from managing files in iCloud Drive to checking your mail from any device. Now, it’s on the brink of getting a new feature named Confetti that could change how you meet up with friends and loved ones.

The rumor comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who spilled the beans in his Power On newsletter over the weekend. There, Gurman describes Confetti as “a new iCloud-based events and invite service.”

The idea is that it gives you “a new way to invite people to parties, functions and meetings,” Gurman says. Right now, that’s mainly done in a few disparate ways, either by creating an event in Apple’s Calendar app and sharing it with invitees, or by simply texting people in your chosen messaging app.

Confetti might launch as soon as this week, Gurman believes. It’s not certain that the app will actually be named Confetti, though, as Gurman says that’s what Apple is calling it internally – that means it’s possible Apple will choose a different name when the app gets released. Either way, we could get our first look within the next few days.

Confetti versus more storage space

There’s a lot to like about iCloud, and it enables a range of strong features from Apple. I use it to back up my iPhone, keep track of my devices with Find My, and offload my photos to the cloud to free up storage space. And while Confetti sounds like a welcome update to the Calendar app, it feels like Apple still hasn’t addressed the elephant in the room.

That problem is iCloud’s base storage level. Apple offers a free iCloud tier, but it only comes with a measly 5GB of storage space. Compare that to some of the best free cloud storage options like Google Drive and Samsung Cloud, both of which grant 15GB for free.

Every year, Apple improves its iPhones’ photography capabilities and allows them to take ever-more-detailed (and ever-larger) pictures. While that’s a laudable move, it means your iPhone will fill up faster than ever – and with only 5GB of free storage in iCloud, makes paying for extra space more necessary than ever. It’s a hidden cost to owning an iPhone that many users have to pay, including me.

Don’t get me wrong, Confetti looks like a useful addition to iCloud’s arsenal, and I’m glad to see it’s on the way. But if the choice was between Confetti and a more generous free storage allowance, I know what I’d choose.