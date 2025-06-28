After years of using Things 3, iOS 26 could move me to Reminders

WWDC 2025 is in the rear-view mirror, and it’d be fair to say there was plenty to get excited about, even with Apple (wisely) sidestepping its wider Apple Intelligence upgrades.

iPad getting true window management was a great addition, while the new design language across all platforms is sure to be a big focus come September. But relatively tucked away, almost as a footnote, was the promise of more features to come to Reminders - and seeing those features arrive might actually get me to move away from Things 3.

Let me explain.

Here’s the Thing

Cultured Code’s 'Things' app is, as anyone who uses it will tell you, the holy grail of UI design. It’s a task manager that looks so good, even Apple itself couldn’t have done a better job, and it’s been my go-to organizational tool for the best part of a decade. It's a powerful tool for anyone using one of the best MacBooks and Macs - or any Apple device, for that matter.

I use the app on my Mac, my iPad, my iPhone, and my Apple Watch, even jotting down tasks with an Action Button shortcut on my phone. And yet, I find myself straying from the path. It’s not that Things 3 is any less magical than it was when I started using it; it’s just that so many rivals have closed the gap.

Things 3 remains an easy place to dump tasks, file them away into sections, and enjoy that serotonin hit when you tick them off. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s missing some key features that its rivals now offer.

There’s no shared reminder list, so my wife can add things for me to do, and there’s no web version, either. It’s also lacking in ‘true’ Siri integration, meaning I essentially have to file my tasks in Reminders and have them sync across to Things 3 if I want them to be dictated.

So - what if I didn’t sync them across? What if I just, you know, used Apple Reminders to run my life?

Rejigging the system

I use Notion as a database to run my working life from, but Things is where my day-to-day stuff gets done. Every night, I load it up with tasks for the morning, and every morning, I start checking them off.

But what if my wife needs me to grab something from the shop? What if I want to ask Siri via CarPlay to add something to my daily list? These are the kinds of things where Reminders would work great, but that’s nothing new. In fact, Apple has been putting a ton of work into Reminders over the last few years, so what’s got me thinking of switching now?

As a writer, I’m wary of AI. Models trained on content I’ve worked hard for are always worth keeping a wary eye on, but I acknowledge that machine learning has plenty to offer (and no, I don’t mean those awful notification summaries).

This year, with iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe (and the assorted other Apple OS releases), Apple Intelligence will be integrated into Reminders, so that it can automatically assess what the next action item should be. Receive confirmation that one of my freelance articles has been published? It would be great to have a task pop up to invoice it. Make a note from a meeting? Having the place to send the details afterwards would be super helpful.

The app will even be able to intelligently work out which list your tasks should go into, meaning less time is spent funnelling them into the correct places.

I might be getting ahead of myself (and I’m not even sure if any AI functionality is in the current beta to test at present), but even if it’s not Reminders I move to (I still don’t love that UI), I feel like Things 3 (or surely a fourth version) could do with more forward thinking on the update front.

What could Things 4 add?

Okay then: Cultured Code, are you listening? There are a handful of things a longtime user like myself would love to see in a potential 'Things 4'.

For one, I’d love to have Morning/Afternoon/Evening as different timeslots (at present it’s just day and evening), which could then allow for more granularity with ordering tasks.

A web app is also a must (some of us use Windows, y’know?) while a collaborative list option could make Things 3 even better for small business owners like myself. And hey, a Kanban view would mean I don’t have to take tasks from Notion and throw them into Things, too.

