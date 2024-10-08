Apple has updated iCloud.com to look shiny and new - here are all the new features you can use right now

Apple has unveiled a refreshed iCloud.com. The update introduces a modest range of new features, as well as aesthetic updates to enhance the user experience.

Users can now customize their home page’s background, using a selection of colors, and the site now honors users’ existing dark mode settings.

Navigation within iCloud Photos has been streamlined, for a more efficient browsing experience. The homepage now includes tile options showcasing photo albums more prominently. A calendar icon has been added, enabling users to quickly jump to specific months or years, and adjust the time, date, and location of their photos directly from the info pane.

Apple has also upgraded iCloud Notes. Now – with a right click or Control-click – users can pin important notes to the top of their list for easy access.

iCloud Calendar’s design has been elevated to improve usability, and support for the Hijri calendar has been added. And iCloud Drive now has a Shared View tab, which makes it easy for users to see files that are shared with them.

These improvements are not going to knock anyone’s socks clean off, but they certainly will make users of the site’s lives just that little bit easier - and frankly, some of the changes have been a long time coming. I mean, how does a platform not have dark mode in 2024?

