Asus RT-AX55 review

The Asus RT-AX55 provides a low-cost Wi-Fi 6 router for people who need to upgrade their home wi-fi. The Asus app is also easy to use, whilst also providing more advanced features for users who want more control over their network configuration.

Asus RT-AX55: One-minute review

The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.

Along with its dual-band Wi-Fi 6, the Asus RT-AX55 provides four Ethernet ports for wired connections. There’s an easy-to-use app to help newcomers get started, as well as a web browser interface for more advanced users who want greater control over their network settings.

And, if you need to extend your wi-fi even further in the future, the Asus RT-AX55 can be used as part of a mesh system with other Asus routers too.

Asus RT-AX55: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $129 (£119, AU$189)

$129 (£119, AU$189) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Asus RT-AX55: SPECS Wi-Fi: dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5.0GHz)

Speed: 1.8Gbps

Connectivity: 1x Gigabit Ethernet (WAN), 4x Gigabit Ethernet (LAN)

Processor: 1.5GHz quad-core

Memory: 256MB

Storage: 128GB

Dimensions: 205 x 232 x 150mm

Weight: 374g

The Asus RT-AX55 is very competitively priced for a Wi-Fi 6 router, costing just $129 (£119, AU$189). That makes it a good upgrade option for most smaller and medium-sized homes that want the extra speed and reliability of Wi-Fi 6.

And, as mentioned, you can buy additional Asus routers and use them together as a mesh network system if you ever move home or need to upgrade your Wi-Fi even further. There’s also a model called the Asus RT-AX56U, which provides similar performance, but also includes a USB port for adding a shared network drive, priced at $149 (£121, AU$229).

Value: 4 / 5

Asus RT-AX55: Design

Easy-to-use app

Browser interface for advanced users

Single or dual network options

The Asus RT-AX55 doesn’t have the ominous ‘Cylon attack ship’ design of Asus’ high-end gaming routers. However, it’s sleekly designed, with a streamlined black casing and go-faster red stripes to jazz it up a little. In addition to its dual-band Wi-Fi 6, the router includes one Gigabit Ethernet port for connecting to your existing broadband modem or router, with four additional Ethernet ports to provide a wired connection if required.

The Asus Router app is easy to use, allowing you to simply scan a QR code on the base of the router to connect to its new network. The network isn’t initially secured with a password, though, so you’ll need to quickly proceed to the next step, where you can assign a password and also change the name of the network if you prefer.

We were also pleased to find that the app gives you the option of creating a single network that combines the 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz bands or creating two separate networks on those bands. And, for more advanced users, there’s also the option of opening up a web browser interface that provides more detailed control over the network settings.

Asus also provides some useful security features, called AiProtection, which monitors your network to protect all your connected devices from malware and viruses. You can also set up profiles for individual family members and create schedules to limit their Internet access when required.

Design: 4 / 5

Asus RT-AX55: Performance

Good performance on 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz bands

4X Gigabit Ethernet for wired connections

Benchmarks Ookla Speed Test - 2.4GHz

Within 5ft, no obstructions: 100Mbps/11Mbps

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 90Mbps/11Mbps 20GB Steam Download - 2.4GHz

Within 5ft, no obstructions: 12.5MB/s

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 11.0MB/s Ookla Speed Test - 5.0GHz

Within 5ft, no obstructions: 100Mbps/11Mbps

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 100Mbps/11Mbps 20GB Steam Download - 5.0GHz

Within 5ft, no obstructions: 12.5MB/s

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 12.5MB/s

Despite its low cost, the Asus RT-AX55 still provides a good upgrade for the ageing Wi-Fi router in our office. That old router can still provide respectable speeds for devices that are nearby in the same room, reporting speeds of 100Mbps in the Ookla speed test, and 12.5MB/s for Steam downloads, which are the fastest speeds supported by our office broadband connection.

The Asus RT-AX55 simply matches those speeds for nearby devices in the same room, but we also have an office at the back of the building that our old router can barely reach, forcing us to rely on PowerLine adaptors to provide a more reliable wired connection.

The Asus RT-AX55 is the clear winner in that back office, with its 5.0GHz band maintaining top Wi-Fi speeds of 100Mbs with Ookla and 12.5MB/s for Steam downloads. The 2.4GHz band is a little slower, dipping to 90Mbps with Ookla, and 11MB/s with Steam, but that’s still fast enough for streaming video and routine web browsing, allowing my aging Dell laptop - with only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi - to go wireless at last.

Performance: 3.5 / 5

Should I buy the Asus RT-AX55?

Buy it if...

You’re on a budget

Wi-Fi 6 routers can still be pretty expensive, but the Asus RT-AX55 provides a good upgrade for older routers at a competitive price.

You want more control

The option to control the Asus RT-AX55 via a web browser interface will appeal to more experienced users who need more than the basic features provided by the Asus app.

You might want to upgrade again

Although it works perfectly well as a standalone router, the Asus RT-AX55 can also be used with other Asus routers in order to set up a more extensive mesh wi-fi network.

Don't buy it if...

You're a power user

With a top speed of just 1.8Gbps, the RT-AX55 is very much an entry-level Wi-Fi 6 router. Gamers and other power users will prefer more expensive tri-band routers that provide greater speed.

You need parental controls

Although the Asus RT-AX55 does allow you to create schedules to control your child’s Internet access, it doesn’t have the more extensive filters and other controls provided by some of Asus’ more expensive routers.

Asus RT-AX55: Report card

Value It’s not going to break any speeds records, but the RT-AX55 provides good, reliable wi-fi at a competitive price. 4 / 5 Design The Asus app helps beginners to get started quickly and easily, and there’s a browser interface for more advanced users too. 4 / 5 Performance It’s very much an entry-level Wi-Fi 6 router, but the RT-AX55 can handle most home broadband services with no trouble at all. 4 / 5 Total An affordable and easy-to-use Wi-Fi 6, the Asus RT-AX55 is an upgrade for your old router. / 5

First reviewed July 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

