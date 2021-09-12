Best Android phone chargers: how to recharge your smartphone

Many Android manufacturers appear to be taking a leaf out of Apple’s book, and will no longer be including chargers in the box with handsets.

That’s bound to rub many the wrong way, but with most devices now using USB-C, you can buy just one charger for your phone, your MacBook, and even your Nintendo Switch.

Still, even if you’re just buying a charger for your shiny new handset, there are a lot of options. We've rounded up some of the most promising choices below. They're listed in no particular order, but you'll find wireless chargers below the wired ones.

We haven't had all of these Android chargers in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best wired Android chargers

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger An all-round great charger TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + High charging speed + Good compatibility Reasons to avoid - Quite high price

The Anker Nano II is a capable fast-charger, and it can match a lot of speeds you'll want from your Android phone. It's compatible up to 30 watts, and it has a small design as well meaning it can fit into your luggage or bag with ease.

This isn't the cheapest option you'll find on this list, but it's one of the best for ensuring you have a worthy charger that will make the most of your Android phone's fast-charging features.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s charger requires an additional cable to be purchased alongside it, but it’s sturdy and offers 25W fast charging for compatible devices.

And while this is designed with Samsung phones in mind, it will charge other device too - though its 25W maximum output is a match for the fastest charging recent Samsung handsets.

Boosting your battery within minutes, the charger also has a small form-factor that means you’ll be able to carry it for your day-to-day routine.

(Image credit: Anker)

Traveling with a couple of devices, or simply with someone else? Then Anker’s PowerPort PD 2 is perfect for you.

Offering 18W Power Delivery to fast-charge compatible devices, it can charge two devices at the same time (at full speed) with one USB-A and one USB-C port.

With a foldable plug, it’s also easy to transport and offers protection for devices thanks to Anker’s MultiProtect technology.

(Image credit: Griffin)

Griffin PowerBlock USB-C PD 20W Wall Charger Lifetime guarantee and powerful charging TODAY'S BEST DEALS $29.99 View at Griffin Technology Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lifetime guarantee included + ChargeSensor tech Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Only one charging port

Able to deliver the perfect amount of current to your device, all in a tiny package, this Griffin PowerBlock charger is an ideal space-saver.

Smartly, it also includes ChargeSensor tech, which ensures the right rate of charge is delivered to your device.

You’ll need to buy a cable separately if you don’t have one already, but this is still an excellent option to bury at the bottom of your bag for when you need to power up.

Best wireless Android chargers

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker PowerWave Stand Stands tall amongst wireless chargers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $15.29 View at Amazon Prime $18.99 View at Amazon $20.31 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Space-saving vertical design + Easy to view phone while charging Reasons to avoid - No power brick included - iPhones only charge at 5W

If you’re the type to check your phone regularly, chances are that you’ll want the screen facing you on a desk or table.

Anker’s PowerWave has a simple design that means you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait modes, depending on what you’re doing. It also offers 10W charging for Android, so your device will charge at a reasonable rate regardless of orientation.

Again, though, you’ll need to buy a separate power brick.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Simple to use with a familiar brand TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + LED that shows when device is charged + Self-cooling fan Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to competitors

Own a Samsung smartphone? You may want to stick with the brand for its wireless charging technology, and this pad is able to offer you 7.5W fast-charging features for compatible Samsung smartphones.

For everything else, you'll be looking at 5W charging though. There is a fan built-in, which means you won't have to worry about your charger overheating either. This is one of the pricier options on this list, but you may appreciate spending that touch extra.

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad Two chargers, no wires TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $42.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two chargers + 10W output for both Reasons to avoid - Costs a lot - Some devices only charge at 5W

What’s better than one wireless charger? Why, two wireless chargers, of course! If you’ve got a work and a personal device, or are traveling with someone, this Anker option will offer 10W wireless charging for many Android devices or 7.5W for iPhones.

Add voltage regulation and battery protection and you’ve got peace of mind as well as convenience.

(Image credit: Belkin)

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand Upside down charging TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $29.99 View at Amazon 376 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Works in portrait and landscape + Interesting design Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Bulkier than some

Similar to the Anker PowerWave Stand, this Belkin effort is ideal for keeping your battery charged while streaming TV shows or movies.

With a handy LED indicator to show when it’s charging on either axis, the Belkin Boost Up outputs 10W charge and includes a power adapter, too.

(Image credit: Rapoo)

Rapoo XC100 Wireless Charging Pad Cheap and cheerful TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap + Light status indicator Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest of chargers

The Rapoo XC100 wireless charging pad isn't an exciting option, but it's suitable for most people who are looking for an affordable option to wirelessly charge their smartphone.

The simple style of the Rapoo may be something you're looking for, and we appreciate that alongside its low price. If you're looking for something that just works, rather than a big and bold option, the Rapoo XC100 may be perfect for you.