Invincible season 3 episode 7 just made good on a two-year-old Instagram post and a wild rumor about Jeffrey Dean Morgan

- Invincible season 3 episode 7 finally reveals which star is voicing Conquest
- Fans have predicted the chosen actor would play Conquest since early 2023
- At the time, Invincible's co-creator denied that the star in question would portray him
The seventh episode of Invincible season 3 has smashed its way onto Prime Video – and it just made good on a wild fan theory that's circulated online for over two years.
Season 3's penultimate chapter, titled 'What Have I Done?', is an entry that may be the most devastating since Invincible's season 1 finale. Amid the scenes of utter carnage and big character deaths – read my Invincible season 3 episode 7 ending explained piece for more on those – that it contains, though, the show's latest episode proves one thing: we were right about who would voice the terrifying Viltrumite warrior known as Conquest.
Full spoilers immediately follow for Invincible's newest installment. Turn back now if you haven't watched it yet.
Yes, your ears weren't deceiving you. That's none other than Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who's appeared in numerous projects including Zack Snyder's Watchmen movie and Amazon's live-action adaptation of The Boys, who's playing Conquest.
Shocked? If you've frequented these parts and read my never-ending coverage on Prime Video's animated retelling of Invincible, you shouldn't be.
For anyone who doesn't know what I'm on about, let me explain. In January 2023, I reported on the speculation that The Walking Dead alumnus had been cast in Invincible. That rumor was born out of an Instagram post – see below – that Morgan made, which showed him posing with two hefty-looking tomes of Invincible's source material.
A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan)
A photo posted by on
It didn't take long for Invincible fans to offer their thoughts on which character he could play in one of the best Prime Video shows. Could he be Grand Regent Thragg, the Viltrum Empire's dictatorial ruler? Or, what about Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in the still-in-development Invincible live-action film?
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Those suggestions paled in comparison to another that many, many fans had: Conquest. At the time, I agreed with the majority that Morgan seemed like a perfect fit for the long-lived, battle-scarred, and incredibly powerful world-conqueror. Morgan brought real menace and malice to Negan in AMC's The Walking Dead TV show, and the fan-favorite star since proved his talent for playing complicated antagonists and/or outright villains in many other movies and TV series. It would make sense, then, if he'd been hired to voice Conquest.
Prior to Invincible season 2 part 1's release last February, though, it appeared our hopes had been dashed. Speaking to me ahead of last season's launch, Robert Kirkman, co-creator of Invincible's graphic novel series and its TV namesake, responded to those wild Jeffrey Dean Morgan rumors by saying: "I mean – Jeffrey and I know each other. It's possible he was just reading the comic books, which I think will disappoint many people."
However, there was a sliver of light at the end of the tunnel. Continuing to answer my Morgan-based question, Kirkman added: "...But I wouldn't want to spoil anything for future seasons.
"Jeffrey's on a very long list of The Walking Dead actors that I would love to work with again. Norman Reedus is someone else on that list, as well as Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln. It would be great to get them into Invincible in some capacity; it's just a matter of finding the right role for them, so when the right one emerges for Jeffrey, hopefully you'll see him in Invincible. But it's not something I could talk about yet even if I wanted to."
Clearly, Morgan had been lined up to voice Conquest but, at the time, Kirkman couldn't confirm that he had been. Technically, then, Kirkman wasn't lying about the fact that Morgan had been case in Invincible's second season – indeed, he'd been picked to appear in its sequel chapter instead. Spoilers notwithstanding, expect to hear much more of Morgan's Conquest in Invincible's season 3 finale next Thursday (Match 13) on Prime Video, aka one of the world's best streaming services.
You might also like
- Invincible season 3 changes Oliver Grayson's shocking coming-of-age moment from the comics for the better – and for the worse
- Invincible season 3 just included a sweet scene between Rex and Rae that's not in the comics, and now I'm more worried than ever for their safety
- Invincible season 3 episode 6's mid-credits scene just confirmed the Prime Video show's next two episodes will be an absolute bloodbath
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Invincible season 3 episode 7 ending explained: who dies, who plays Conquest, who is Ka-Hor, and more big questions answered
House of David is Prime Video's #2 most-watched show – here are 3 more historical dramas to watch next