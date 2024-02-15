Invincible season 2 part 2's action-packed trailer teases some of the comics' most explosive storylines

Full spoilers follow for Invincible season 2 part 1.

The official trailer for Invincible season 2 part 2 is here, and it promises to deliver a typically violent and epic end to the hit Amazon superhero show's latest entry.

Released online today (February 15), the R-rated animated Prime Video series' next batch of episodes look like they'll be the most action-packed and heart-wrenching yet. Indeed, Invincible season 2 part 2 is packed with some of the most important storylines in its literary source material namesake, many of which set up huge events to come in future volumes of Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker's beloved comics.

So, what's in store for long-time fans of the graphic novels, as well as general audiences? First, there's the fallout from Invincible season 2 part 1's brutal finale to contend with – read our Invincible season 2 episode 4 ending explained article for more details. Yep, Mark and Nolan have been separated once more, and both are in places they'd rather not be. Mark is stranded on Thraxa after the hyperviolent battle with some Viltrumites, while Nolan has been captured by said tyrannical race after he abandoned his station on Earth in Invincible season 1.

Unfortunately, things won't get much easier for Mark once he returns to his home planet. As the trailer reveals, he'll have to thwart an invasion from the mind-controlling alien race known as the Sequids (we last saw them midway through Invincible's first season), who wind up possessing some of his fellow heroes in the Guardians of the Globe. Oh, and he'll have to deal with the return of burgeoning arch nemesis Angstrom Levy, who is still out for revenge against Mark for his role in turning Angstrom into a maniacal monster. Read our Invincible season 2 part 1 post-credits scene explained article if you need a refresher.

There are plenty of other plot threads that need to be picked back up again in the show's next installment, and its teaser suggests we'll get resolutions to some of those in the near future. Indeed, Amazon confirmed a March release date for Invincible season 2 part 2 last month, so we're only a month away from one of the best Prime Video shows making its grand return to our screens.

As for why Invincible season 2 was chopped in two prior to its original unveiling last year, co-showrunner Simon Racioppa told TechRadar it "wasn't the original plan" to split it up, but development logistics deemed it necessary. The decision proved to be divisive, though, with some Invincible fans unhappy about the prospect of having to wait four months between season 2 part 1's final episode and the series' return. Still, at least we won't have to wait for much longer.