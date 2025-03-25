OpenAI live stream - could we see a major ChatGPT upgrade?

While it’s not another 12 days of news from OpenAI – or at least we hope not – the company behind ChatGPT has announced a livestream for 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 6PM GMT for today, March 25, 2025.

The AI behemoth is being very tight-lipped on what to expect, only announcing the event with an image-only post to X (formerly Twitter).

It shows someone writing “Livestream at 11AM PT” on a classic, dark green chalkboard, with the person writing it wearing a shirt with the OpenAI logo on the back.

The rumor mill has been mostly quiet for OpenAI and ChatGPT as of recent days, but one could potentially say that this might be education-focused?

Alternatively, it could be that the AI-generated image that OpenAI has used indicates that the announcement could be to do with image generation.

Google recently added native image generation to Gemini inside its AI Studio, so replicating the feature in ChatGPT would be an expected response from OpenAI.

We won’t have to wait long, though, as the event kicks off in about 15 minutes and TechRadar will be live blogging it as the news breaks.

So stay on the page and see what OpenAI has to show off.