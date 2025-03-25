OpenAI live stream - could we see a major ChatGPT upgrade?
Might it be better image generation?
While it’s not another 12 days of news from OpenAI – or at least we hope not – the company behind ChatGPT has announced a livestream for 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 6PM GMT for today, March 25, 2025.
The AI behemoth is being very tight-lipped on what to expect, only announcing the event with an image-only post to X (formerly Twitter).
It shows someone writing “Livestream at 11AM PT” on a classic, dark green chalkboard, with the person writing it wearing a shirt with the OpenAI logo on the back.
The rumor mill has been mostly quiet for OpenAI and ChatGPT as of recent days, but one could potentially say that this might be education-focused?
Alternatively, it could be that the AI-generated image that OpenAI has used indicates that the announcement could be to do with image generation.
Google recently added native image generation to Gemini inside its AI Studio, so replicating the feature in ChatGPT would be an expected response from OpenAI.
We won’t have to wait long, though, as the event kicks off in about 15 minutes and TechRadar will be live blogging it as the news breaks.
So stay on the page and see what OpenAI has to show off.
We just put image generation in the 4o model through another test, this time asking for a cartoon strip in the style of Charles Schulz's "Peanuts." While ChatGPT acknowledged the request, it turned it down due to copyright.
Instead, the resulting funny comic strip is in a similar style, with two familiar characters who have new names and other qualities to distinguish them from the original.
That was fast!
OpenAI certainly covered quite a bit of ground in just about 15~ minutes. Sam Altman and the team debuted native image generation in the 4o model. Then, presented some demos, and before it was wrapped, we already tested the feature in the ChatGPT app for the iPhone.
Now, as OpenAI announced, the improved model is rolling out now to Pro users, but is also coming to free users. Altman also confirmed it will eventually arrive in the API as well.
Back to the live demos, OpenAI is showing that we can now chat with ChatGPT more visually. This means that you can ask for requests to images in a row, and it will remember the context.
In this example, a photo of a coin was sent, and then the team asked ChatGPT to make it transparent, among other requests.
Considering the improved image generation is already available – or at least rolling out – TechRadar's editor-at-large, Lance Ulanoff, already tested the feature.
Lance took a selfie and uploaded it to ChatGPT via the iPhone app. He then asked for it to be turned into anime style. The first time, it gave him a full head of hair, but then corrected when he asked for it to be bald.
Sam Altman also teased that the native image generation model within 4o is designed to be a little offensive within reason if that's what you direct it to. The key phrase there is "within reason," and no doubt many users will put that to the test.
Now, the second demo asks for a colorful image describing the theory of relativity, with some added humor. Altman also noted that the image generation model is a bit slower but that the result is much higher in quality.
In the second demo, the OpenAI team took a selfie and then asked ChatGPT to make it into an 'anime style.' It took several seconds, but it did indeed generate what was requested. You can see it above.
Sam Altman was then quick to note that the improved image generation is starting to roll out now in ChatGPT and Sora for Pro users, and it will be available for free users as well.
We also are seeing the process of the native image generation model within the 4o model, turning that generated selfie into an "AGI meme."
OpenAI debuts native image generation in the 4o model
And we're off to the races – Sam Altman is calling this one of the most fun advancments, and it's native image generation in the 4o model. He quickly noted 'it's a huge step forward' and something that OpenAI has been excited to rollout for quite some time, for a whole host of folks.
Altman notes the best way to explain it is to show it off, so we're already in a demo. In just a few seconds after the prompt, OpenAI showed off an image with what the team said has 'perfect text.' Seemingly showing a leap in terms of understanding the prompt and creating the image with clear text, and a unique point of view effect.
OpenAI's live stream has begun, and in the lead-up to the 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 6PM GMT start time, we're being treated to various images. Some of these overlap, but it refreshes every few seconds and shows off all the different styles.
The live stream description notes we'll be hearing from Sam Altman, Gabriel Goh, Prafulla Dhariwal, Lu Liu, Allan Jabri, and Mengchao Zhong discussing 4o image generation.
Well, the livestream title is shedding a lot more light as to watch we can expect ... way more than the intitally teased image. It's titled "4o Image Generation in ChatGPT and Sora" so that means we're likely getting improvements to creating images within ChatGPT and Sora.
The mention of the latter might mean more general improvements for text-to-video generation as well.
Under 15 minutes to go now!
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
I tried Grok’s new AI image editing features – they’re fun but won’t replace Photoshop any time soon