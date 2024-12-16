12 Days of OpenAI – Live updates from Day 8 including ChatGPT, Sora, o1 and more

We're in the second week of "12 Days of Open AI", which is OpenAI's Christmas gift to all of us. So far, on every day of the period OpenAI has released a new product – highlights of the first week have been Sora, OpenAI's long-awaited AI video generator, ChatGPT's new o1 LLM (which is better at reasoning than before) and ChatGPT's new Canvas and Projects features.

When he launched the 12-day project, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that there would be "some big ones and some stocking stuffers", and so far the company has alternated between big and small announcements on subsequent days.

However, the big ones really have stood out; in fact, the first week of 12 Days of OpenAI produced so many amazing new products that we're still getting our heads around it all. And now we've got another whole week of new announcements to come. Hurrah! So what can we expect?

Well, keep checking back regularly, because we're going to cover everything that OpenAI announces and all the rumors that go with it. So grab a hot drink, sit back and relax and get ready for a new bunch of releases from OpenAI.

12 days of OpenAI – everything announced so far