You can now message ChatGPT on WhatsApp or call it on your landline (if you still have one)
1-800-CHATGPT
Day 10 of the 12 Days of OpenAI went a little retro to make ChatGPT far more accessible than before. OpenAI has introduced new ways to interact with ChatGPT using a much older form of communication technology: a phone number. Specifically, you can text with ChatGPT through WhatsApp and by calling a toll-free phone number. AI by landline has arrived. Naturally, the number to call or message is 1-800-CHATGPT.
You can start a conversation with ChatGPT on WhatsApp by texting 1-800-242-8478 on the app. You can message ChatGPT like any other WhatsApp chatbot but get responses matching those from the free tier of ChatGPT on the mobile app or website. Not every ChatGPT feature is available on WhatsApp either. You can’t ask the AI to search for things online or analyze images, at least for now.
If you’d rather have your AI answers by audio, you can pick up your phone to dial 1-800-CHATGPT (that’s 1-800-242-8478), and a very friendly, very human-like female voice will answer all the same queries you might type out to send to ChatGPT. The experience is pretty much like ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode, where you ask questions, and the AI responds in real-time. It can help you translate a sentence, give recommendations, or chat about whatever’s on your mind.
Search AI
There are obvious accessibility benefits to OpenAI in making ChatGPT far more globally available, even with all of the limits and caveats. It’s the same reason Google set up a phone number for Google Assistant that people could call to interact with the voice assistant. But, it also points to how OpenAI and its rivals want to see AI integrated into more communication channels. That’s why both OpenAI and Apple were keen to add ChatGPT capabilities to Siri, augmenting the iOS assistant with the AI model.
There are also limits to ChatGPT on WhatsApp and by phone. You can only message ChatGPT on WhatsApp a limited amount a day, though OpenAI is vague about what that limit actually is. You’ll get a warning when you approach the limit, so you’re not surprised by the cutoff. Similarly, ChatGPT phone conversations aren't unlimited. Instead of a message cap, you get 15 minutes a month for verbal interactions with the AI. And the phone number only works in the U.S. for now. An automated phone number was certainly a surprise for OpenAI’s latest ‘present,’ akin to finding an old wooden train under the wrapping paper. I'd expect that OpenAI will probably take a more future-facing approach to the final two gifts before the event ends.
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.