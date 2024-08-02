Gothic remake features overhauled world and new content in first gameplay trailer

The first gameplay trailer for the upcoming Gothic remake has arrived as part of this year’s THQ Nordic Showcase and it looks like the long-awaited role-playing game is shaping up to be a real treat for fans of the genre.

The trailer starts by outlining the game’s story which, as fans of the original will know, is set in a fantasy world gripped by a brutal war against a vicious army of orcs. The player controls a prisoner who has been banished to a remote mining colony that is surrounded by a magical barrier to prevent escape. Here you will encounter three distinct factions, each with their own ideals and goals that you can leverage to destroy the barrier and get out.

Like the original game, the title will focus on using modern technology to provide a truly immersive world. The trailer promises “a complex life simulation on a scale hardly ever seen” with characters that can perform a wide variety of diverse activities in a manner that suggests the “world can exist without the player.”

You will have the freedom to explore the world and undertake quests at your own pace. No matter how you play or the order that you complete tasks, the world should respond appropriately to your actions.

Although a faithful recreation first and foremost, Gothic will still feature numerous enhancements including an overhauled crafting system, improved progression, and more detailed NPC routines and reactions. Combat has also been updated and will now offer distinct animations depending on the skill level of your character.

New locations have even been added to the world, giving those who have poured hundreds of hours into the initial 2001 release a compelling reason to return.

The Gothic remake is set to launch later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors