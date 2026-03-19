Ubisoft has laid off 105 employees at its Tom Clancy studio, Red Storm Entertainment

The company has also ceased game development at the studio

A Ubisoft source said the job cuts were part of the company's ongoing cost-cutting efforts

Ubisoft has reportedly ended game development at its Tom Clancy studio, Red Storm Entertainment, and laid off more than 100 staff members.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, a source familiar with the situation informed the outlet that Ubisoft has cut a total of 105 jobs at the North Carolina studio and decided to cease game development.

It's said that the studio will remain open, but remaining employees will primarily work on Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, which was used for The Division series, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars Outlaws, as well as IT and customer relations.

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Red Storm was founded in 1996 and is historic for working on games in the Tom Clancy franchise, including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon series, several of the original Rainbow Six titles, XDefiant, and Assassin's Creed Nexus VR.

Most recently, it worked on the canceled Splinter Cell VR game and The Division Heartland, which was also canceled in 2024.

A Ubisoft source said that the layoffs at Red Storm are part of the company's ongoing cost-cutting efforts and that those affected will be offered support, including severance packages.

This is the third round of layoffs to hit Red Storm in three years. 45 employees lost their jobs across Ubisoft San Francisco and Red Storm in August 2024, followed by 19 employees in July 2025.

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These latest layoffs follow 71 job cuts at Ubisoft Halifax, the company's mobile game studio, as well as 60 jobs at fellow European developer RedLynx in October 2025.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft cut 55 jobs across its The Division studio, Massive Entertainment, and Ubisoft Stockholm.

It also laid off 40 employees at Ubisoft Toronto in February, the studio responsible for Watch Dogs, Far Cry 6, and the Splinter Cell remake. This followed the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and five more unknown games, plus the delay of seven more.

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