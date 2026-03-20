The big Secretlab sale price-cuts the most comfortable gaming and office chair we've ever reviewed for the home office

My number one office chair for gamers just got discounted in the Secretlab sale - and if you're looking for comfort and supported for extended periods of time, this is the set-up I recommend.

• In the US, the Secretlab Titan Evo is now $529 (was $579) at Secretlab.

• In the UK, the Titan Evo is down to £419 (was £469) at Secretlab.

I've picked out the Neo model here, which is the cheapest right now, but to suit your space, there are plenty of styles available in the Secretlab sale (I've dropped the links below if you want to check them all out).

Today's best Secretlab deal

Save $50 Secretlab Titan Evo: was $579 now $529 at Secretlab Our reviewer described the Secretlab Titan Evo as "best chair I've ever had the pleasure of parking my derriere in." Built for work and play, it's comfortable and ultra-adjustable for continued support for long hours. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 Secretlab Titan Evo: was £469 now £419 at Secretlab In the UK, the Secretlab Titan Evo also gets a discount, with the chair feeling "very comfortable and supportive" during our comprehensive testing. Read more Read less ▼

As someone who tests and reviews office furniture, when it came to selecting the best office chair for gamers, there was one clear choice: the Secretlab Titan Evo. It's easily the most comfortable gaming and office chair we've ever reviewed, perfect for work and play.

In our review, we found it "offers excellent ergonomics, build quality and a choice of high-quality finishes." During our tests, we even noted that while it's aimed at gamers, it's well-designed and professional enough for home offices.

One of the things that impressed me about the chair is that it comes in three sizes, suitable for a range of body types, from those under 5'6" up to 6'9", with a maximum weight load capacity of 395lb / 180kg.

It also offers the specs I'd look for in any office chair, like a 4-way adjustable lumbar support and 4D armrests for fine-tuning your comfort. The only thing it lacks that I'd like to see is seat depth adjustment.

For me, it's that lumbar support that really stands out - it's leagues ahead compared to cheaper office chairs my team and I have reviewed.

At the time, we said, "The best part of the chair is its adjustable lumbar support. There's an internal mechanism that can move in and out as well as up and down. It's controlled by the use of the two dials on the side. It's vastly superior to adjusting a cheap cushion and it's well worth adjusting it so it suits your sitting and reclining position. Once it's done, it elevates the Titan Evo to a whole other comfort level."

When it comes to an office chair almost perfectly designed for comfort when playing or working for long hours, the Secretlab Titan Evo is an easy recommendation.