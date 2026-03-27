Don't tell the boss: I found the 12 best hybrid office and gaming chairs in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
As a gamer and office chair reviewer, these are my top picks for both work and play
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As an office furniture reviewer and
obsessive addicted devoted gamer, this is one collection I've been aching to compile - the best gaming and office chairs hybrids in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
What I'm looking for here are professionally-styled desk chairs that are comfortable, adjustable, and suitable for both work and play. The sort that feel great while you're four hours deep into a gaming session, but won't attract too much unwanted attention when you're on yet another video call with the boss.
If I had to choose just one, I'd go for the Eureka Ergononic Typhon for $336 (was $395) - it's got a carefully balanced design, earned 4.5 stars in our review, a mid-range price-tag, and the company's office chairs have always impressed me. But I've spanned everything from the budget Corsair TC100 Relaxed and the classic Secretlab Titan Evo (our review hailed it as the most comfortable gaming chair we've ever sat in) to the seriously sci-fi LiberNovo Omni.
Check out our guides to the best office chairs and the best gaming chairs we've tested (there are plenty from both in this list). And for more tech deals, visit our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub.
• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale