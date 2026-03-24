Beat the Amazon Spring Sale rush: 5 unmissable FlexiSpot office chair deals based on our tests, from $210

The Amazon Spring Sale starts tomorrow, but if you want to beat the sales rush, I've already found some top ergonomic office chair deals from one of our favorite chair-makers, FlexiSpot. We've reviewed a host of ergonomic desk chairs from this company, and they always impress for the price.

For the best budget buy, check out the FlexiSpot Foldex is now $210 (was $280), a folding office chair for smaller spaces or flexible setups.

For everyday comfort, the ErgoX Max is now $480 (was $600). But I'm also seeing the ErgoX Premium and ErgoX Pro models in the deal. This range delivers breathable materials and adjustable lumbar support suited to long work or study sessions, helping maintain posture during extended desk time.

Finally, the Sentinel is now $300 (was $420), packed with supportive features, making it a strong all-rounder for home or office environments where comfort and stability are priorities.

Today's best FlexiSpot ergonomic office chair deals

Save $70 FlexiSpot Foldex Ergonomic Office Chair: was $280 now $210 at Amazon The FlexiSpot Foldex ergonomic chair combines space-saving folding design with adjustable lumbar support, 3D headrest, and flip-up armrests. Breathable mesh and memory foam promise comfort, while a sturdy base and footrest support work, study, or gaming in compact spaces. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 FlexiSpot ErgoX-Pro Ergonomic Office Chair With Footrest: was $600 now $500 at Amazon This ergonomic chair features AeroWeave 5.0 mesh or Cloudtech cushioning for cooling comfort. Its 5D lumbar support, 4D headrest, and 7D armrests provide tailored positioning. A multi-level recline, sturdy frame, and high weight capacity make it ideal for office work and extended home use. Read more Read less ▼

So, what are the key features of each of these office chairs? I took a look at what each ergonomic chair offers here.

The FlexiSpot Foldex is a practical option with folding functionality and supportive features, making it especially useful for compact home offices or shared rooms where space is limited.

The FlexiSpot ErgoX Max offers heavy-duty performance with its aluminum alloy frame, high weight capacity, and advanced multi-directional adjustments designed for demanding users who need durability and precise ergonomic control.

The FlexiSpot ErgoX Pro delivers premium flexibility with highly adjustable armrests, headrest, and lumbar support, along with a finely tuned recline system suited to both focused work and relaxed use.

The FlexiSpot ErgoX Premium promises balanced comfort with dynamic lumbar support, smooth tilt functions, and breathable seating that adapts well to daily office routines.

The FlexiSpot Sentinel gives reliable ergonomic support through its dual-wing adaptive lumbar system, adjustable backrest height, and controlled recline positions.

For even more top picks check out our round of the best office chairs and the most comfortable chairs that have saved our backs. If you're not sure how to choose the perfect chair, we have a guide for that too.