Gaming furniture company Secretlab is celebrating the arrival of the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Midnight, with a brand new sale. The discounts are live now until April 2, and cuts the price of some excellent collab products by up to $70.

This includes $70 off the Alliance and Horde versions of its flagship Titan Evo chair, which are now both $594 (down from $664) on the brand's official website - the perfect way to show your allegiance to either faction.

If you're an existing Secretlab chair owner, then there are plenty of accessories on offer too. You can save $10 on the Illidan Stormrage and The Lich King Secretlab Skins Lite, compatible with Titan Evo series chairs. There's also the cute Murloc Secretlab memory foam lumbar pillow, now $71 (was $79), and the Horde and Alliance branded versions are cut to the same price.

You can find all of these highlights from the sale below.

Celebrate World of Warcraft with the latest Secretlab sale

Save $10 Secretlab Skins Lite - Illidan Stormrage: was $99 now $89 If you already own a Titan Evo series chair, then Skins are the perfect way to customize it. This one is based on the iconic World of Warcraft character Illidan Stormrage. Read more Read less ▼

Save $10 Secretlab Skins Lite The Lich King: was $99 now $89 Another character themed Skin here, this time based on The Lich King - the antagonist from World of Warcraft's massive Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Read more Read less ▼