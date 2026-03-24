Secretlab has discounted its World of Warcraft collab gear to celebrate the Midnight launch

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The Secretlab x World of Warcraft collaboration chair.
(Image credit: Secretlab)
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Gaming furniture company Secretlab is celebrating the arrival of the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Midnight, with a brand new sale. The discounts are live now until April 2, and cuts the price of some excellent collab products by up to $70.

This includes $70 off the Alliance and Horde versions of its flagship Titan Evo chair, which are now both $594 (down from $664) on the brand's official website - the perfect way to show your allegiance to either faction.

Celebrate World of Warcraft with the latest Secretlab sale

Secretlab Titan Evo - Alliance edition
Save $70
Secretlab Titan Evo - Alliance edition: was $664 now $594

This bright blue and gold Alliance-themed chair is the perfect way to express your love for the in-game faction. At $70 off, you're saving a decent chunk, too.

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Secretlab Titan Evo - Horde edition
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Secretlab Titan Evo - Horde edition: was $664 now $594

Prefer to represent the forces of evil? This Horde edition variant is the way to go, and also currently discounted by $70.

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Secretlab Skins Lite - Illidan Stormrage
Save $10
Secretlab Skins Lite - Illidan Stormrage: was $99 now $89

If you already own a Titan Evo series chair, then Skins are the perfect way to customize it. This one is based on the iconic World of Warcraft character Illidan Stormrage.

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Secretlab Skins Lite The Lich King
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Secretlab Skins Lite The Lich King: was $99 now $89

Another character themed Skin here, this time based on The Lich King - the antagonist from World of Warcraft's massive Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

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Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow - Horde
Save $8
Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow - Horde: was $79 now $71

This little lumbar pillow is a great upgrade if you want to take your chair's comfort to another level. Pair it up with the Horde edition Titan Evo for the complete look.

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Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow - Alliance
Save $8
Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow - Alliance: was $79 now $71

Alliance fans can also get in on the lumbar pillow action, with an identical discount on this version, too.

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Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow - Murloc
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Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow - Murloc: was $79 now $71

Now this special Murloc edition is easily the cutest version of the bunch, and would look absolutely perfect in any cozy World of Warcraft-themed setup.

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