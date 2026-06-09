Secretlab is practically synonymous with the words ‘gaming chair’, with its flagship Titan Evo line the preferred choice of many esports athletes, professional streamers, and practically anyone looking for one of the best gaming chairs on the market. But the company doesn't want to stop at gaming — and its new Atlas chair is its first step in a different direction.

The Atlas is the company’s first dedicated task chair, a product that looks like spearheading a more aggressive expansion into the home office market where it will butt heads with the likes of Boulies and Herman Miller.

So, how will it make this transition? And how was the Atlas developed? Back in April I flew out to Secretab’s Singapore HQ for a very early hands-on, and to learn more about the development of some of its biggest features.

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Built for just the right level of support

(Image credit: Secretlab)

One thing that's always defined the Titan Evo is how nice it is to sit in. Our original reviewer called it "the most comfortable chair” they’ve ever used, lavishing praise on the high level of ergonomic support that it offers, and having tested countless gaming chairs over the years, it's the model that I most consistently recommend.

Whether you pick the fabric or leatherette finish, I know first hand that the quality of the materials on offer is excellent, too — and that the brand provides one of the most consistently smooth and approachable assembly processes on the market.

Throw in included extras like a comfortable magnetic neck pi