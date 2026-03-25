This ergonomic office chair's got your back! Sihoo B100 with adaptive lumbar support, a wide headrest, and flip-up armrests is $40 off for Amazon's Big Spring sale

If, like me, you spend long hours at a desk, upgrading to a more supportive chair can make everyday work feel far less tiring. The good news is I’ve found a great deal on an ergonomic seat built for comfort during long workdays at home or in professional office settings.

The Sihoo B100 is $180 (was $220) at Amazon in the Big Spring Sale. That's a $40 saving on an office chair which will fit in perfectly into most home offices, study spaces, shared offices, or small business workstations.

The B100 offers adaptive lumbar support that moves with your posture, helping support your lower back whether you lean forward to focus, sit upright during calls, or shift positions during longer sessions.

A breathable mesh back keeps air circulating, helping prevent heat build-up during long workdays in busy offices or warm home environments. For more tech deals, check our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub.

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Today's top office chair deal

Save $40 Sihoo B100 Office Chair: was $219.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Sihoo's ergonomic office chair features adaptive lumbar support that moves with your posture, helping reduce lower back strain during long work sessions. A breathable mesh back, wide seat cushion, and adjustable recline angles provide all-day comfort.

We've had some excellent experiences testing Sihoo's range of office chairs in the past, and they've always proved very comfortable, well-built, with a good range of ergonomic features.

Here, the widened seat cushion spreads weight more evenly across your hips and thighs, which helps maintain comfort during extended periods at your desk.

Adjustable features give it flexibility across different setups, including seat height control, a supportive headrest, and three reclining positions at 110°, 125°, and 135°.

Flip-up armrests make it easier to slide the chair under desks or create extra room when switching between focused tasks and short breaks.

A reinforced metal base and Class 4 gas lift provide stable support for users up to 300 lbs., while smooth, quiet casters make it suitable for shared offices, meeting rooms, and home workspaces where quiet movement helps maintain focus.

For even more top picks check out our round of the best office chairs and the most comfortable chairs that have saved our backs. If you're not sure how to choose the perfect chair, we have a guide for that too.

More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals