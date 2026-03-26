The LiberNovo Omni is one of the most interesting office chairs my team and I have tested - it's very, very different from just about any other ergonomic chair on the market, and as an office furniture reviewer and veteran deal-hunter, I've been keeping an eye on any price drops for this premium desk seat.

And the day has finally arrived. Currently, the LiberNovo ergonomic office chair with StepSync footrest bundle has dropped to $922 (was $1297) at Amazon.com.

In the UK, the office chair is also discounted for Spring, with the LiberNovo and StepSync footrest now £995 (was £1064) at Amazon.co.uk.

What sets the Omni apart from the usual line-up is that it's the world's first dynamic ergonomic chair. Effectively, it intuitively adjusts to your movements, keeping everything from hips to head properly aligned. But what really caught my eye is that is uses electric switches on the left armrest to fine-tune the lumbar support.

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Now, this isn't the cheapest office chair deal around in the Spring sales - it's got a price-tag that mirrors high-end computer seats from the likes of Steelcase and Herman Miller.

Saying that, in his review, my reviewer Collin said, "the LiberNovo Omni is impressive. This is the kind of quality that I would expect from a well-established company."

During testing, he noted: "From the moment I first sat in this chair, I have absolutely loved it. It's different than what I expected in feel, but in a good way. The seat is firm yet comfortable, the backrest functions well, and the adjustments are excellent."

The only issue here was the narrowness of the 45cm seat. However, the chair also comes with a 48cm seat, too, which is better for taller body types.

In use, it felt stable, supportive, delivering all-day comfort, with Collin saying, "The LiberNovo Omni has a backrest that is not only comfortable but also hugs my spine when I sit. Most chairs require adjustment throughout the day, but I've spent several long days sitting in this chair without any issues."

From start to finish, assembly took around ten very simple minutes. I've dropped a gallery of images below, so you can take a closer look at the chair.