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The LiberNovo Omni office chair is 'something very different' and we absolutely loved it — now it's massively dropped in price at Amazon

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An electronically adjustable office chair with all-day comfort

LiberNovo | Omni
(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)
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The LiberNovo Omni is one of the most interesting office chairs my team and I have tested - it's very, very different from just about any other ergonomic chair on the market, and as an office furniture reviewer and veteran deal-hunter, I've been keeping an eye on any price drops for this premium desk seat.

And the day has finally arrived. Currently, the LiberNovo ergonomic office chair with StepSync footrest bundle has dropped to $922 (was $1297) at Amazon.com.

Today's best LiberNovo Omni office chair deal

LiberNovo Dynamic Ergonomic Desk Chair + Stepsync Footrest Bundle
Save $375.01
LiberNovo Dynamic Ergonomic Desk Chair + Stepsync Footrest Bundle: was $1,297 now $921.99 at Amazon

The LiberNovo Omni earned 4.5 stars and a TechRadar pro Highly Recommended badge. This office chair deal is for the bundle with a footrest in midnight black. However, I'm also seeing discounts on the space gray variant, the standalone chair, and one with a footrest and spare battery.

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LiberNovo Dynamic Ergonomic Desk Chair + Stepsync Footrest Bundle
Save £69
LiberNovo Dynamic Ergonomic Desk Chair + Stepsync Footrest Bundle: was £1,064 now £995 at Amazon

The LiberNovo Omni is also on sale in the UK, both as a bundle or as a standalone chair, in both sizes and colours - the link will show them all.

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Now, this isn't the cheapest office chair deal around in the Spring sales - it's got a price-tag that mirrors high-end computer seats from the likes of Steelcase and Herman Miller.

Saying that, in his review, my reviewer Collin said, "the LiberNovo Omni is impressive. This is the kind of quality that I would expect from a well-established company."

During testing, he noted: "From the moment I first sat in this chair, I have absolutely loved it. It's different than what I expected in feel, but in a good way. The seat is firm yet comfortable, the backrest functions well, and the adjustments are excellent."

The only issue here was the narrowness of the 45cm seat. However, the chair also comes with a 48cm seat, too, which is better for taller body types.

In use, it felt stable, supportive, delivering all-day comfort, with Collin saying, "The LiberNovo Omni has a backrest that is not only comfortable but also hugs my spine when I sit. Most chairs require adjustment throughout the day, but I've spent several long days sitting in this chair without any issues."

From start to finish, assembly took around ten very simple minutes. I've dropped a gallery of images below, so you can take a closer look at the chair.

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LiberNovo | Omni
(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future )