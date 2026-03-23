'This is not just another ergonomic office chair': Comfortable for all-day working, Branch's Ergonomic Chair Pro gets a Spring Sale price cut

Branch is behind some of our top-performing ergonomic office chairs we've ever tested, and I've found some great deals in the Spring Sale. For anyone looking for comfort, support, and improved posture at the desk, I can't recommend these enough.

For starters, Branch's Ergonomic Chair Pro is now on sale for $449.10 (was $499) in the Branch Spring Sale.

Adjustability is this chair's main selling point, offering 14 different points that let you fine-tune your seating position. That level of control makes it easier to match the chair to your body instead of settling for a one-size-fits-all feel.

Arm support often gets overlooked, yet it plays a big role in comfort during long sessions at a desk. The 5D armrests adjust in width, height, pad width, depth, and pivot, so your arms can rest naturally without awkward angles or pressure points.

Today's top ergonomic office chair deal

Lumbar support is fully adjustable in both height and depth, and it can even be removed if you prefer a different feel. Having that flexibility makes it easier to dial in lower back support that feels natural rather than forced.

Seat adjustments include height, depth, tilt tension, and forward tilt, giving you plenty of control over how your body sits throughout the day. That forward tilt option is especially useful when you’re leaning into focused work or typing for extended periods.

In our review we said it was "an impressive ergonomic chair with 14 points of adjustment, a high-density foam seat, and breathable mesh or leather options," adding, "the build quality, choice of materials, and features make this chair feel like something at a much higher price point."

You can pick the material of your choosing, with options including performance mesh, airy bouclé, vegan leather, and full leather finishes. Each one brings a different feel and look, so you can match the chair to your workspace style as well as your personal preferences.

Support for users up to 275lbs and compliance with commercial-grade standards give this chair a durable, dependable feel.

If you’re upgrading your workspace comfort this season, this is a solid deal on a chair built for full 8+ hour workdays.

For more top picks we've comprehensively tested, check out our extensive round-up of the best office chairs.

More Branch chair deals

Save $35.90 Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $359 now $323.10 at Branch In our review, we said of this chair it's an "affordable option for those looking to improve their posture while working remotely or at the office. Its removable lumbar rest helped us sit up straight and comfortably while working and the chair’s seven points of adjustment allowed us to find the perfect fit easily.