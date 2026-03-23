'This is not just another ergonomic office chair': Comfortable for all-day working, Branch's Ergonomic Chair Pro gets a Spring Sale price cut
It offers fantastic adjustability, forward tilt, and all-day comfort
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Branch is behind some of our top-performing ergonomic office chairs we've ever tested, and I've found some great deals in the Spring Sale. For anyone looking for comfort, support, and improved posture at the desk, I can't recommend these enough.
For starters, Branch's Ergonomic Chair Pro is now on sale for $449.10 (was $499) in the Branch Spring Sale.
Adjustability is this chair's main selling point, offering 14 different points that let you fine-tune your seating position. That level of control makes it easier to match the chair to your body instead of settling for a one-size-fits-all feel.
Arm support often gets overlooked, yet it plays a big role in comfort during long sessions at a desk. The 5D armrests adjust in width, height, pad width, depth, and pivot, so your arms can rest naturally without awkward angles or pressure points.
Today's top ergonomic office chair deal
In our review we found it to be a perfect chair for "remote workers, designers, and anyone needing all-day support, all without breaking the bank." A nearly $50 saving makes an already affordable chair even better value.
Lumbar support is fully adjustable in both height and depth, and it can even be removed if you prefer a different feel. Having that flexibility makes it easier to dial in lower back support that feels natural rather than forced.
Seat adjustments include height, depth, tilt tension, and forward tilt, giving you plenty of control over how your body sits throughout the day. That forward tilt option is especially useful when you’re leaning into focused work or typing for extended periods.
In our review we said it was "an impressive ergonomic chair with 14 points of adjustment, a high-density foam seat, and breathable mesh or leather options," adding, "the build quality, choice of materials, and features make this chair feel like something at a much higher price point."
You can pick the material of your choosing, with options including performance mesh, airy bouclé, vegan leather, and full leather finishes. Each one brings a different feel and look, so you can match the chair to your workspace style as well as your personal preferences.
Support for users up to 275lbs and compliance with commercial-grade standards give this chair a durable, dependable feel.
If you’re upgrading your workspace comfort this season, this is a solid deal on a chair built for full 8+ hour workdays.
For more top picks we've comprehensively tested, check out our extensive round-up of the best office chairs.
More Branch chair deals
In our review, we said of this chair it's an "affordable option for those looking to improve their posture while working remotely or at the office. Its removable lumbar rest helped us sit up straight and comfortably while working and the chair’s seven points of adjustment allowed us to find the perfect fit easily.
In our five-star review we said "Both stylish and comfortable, attractive yet ergonomic, the Branch Verve lets you have the best of both worlds. It’s great for working and for gaming. In fact, gamers who loathe the idea of a gaming chair should pay attention."
This chair's breathable mesh back keeps airflow moving, helping you stay comfortable during long work sessions. Weight-activated tilt responds naturally to your movement, while height adjustment and 3D armrests make it easy to find a supportive seating position.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.