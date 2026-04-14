The coolest home office gadgets in Walmart's massive Flash Sale — I found the most useful tech deals from mouse jigglers to portable monitors

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From office essentials to cool gear you didn't even realize you needed for a productivity boost

A selection of home office gear and gadgets on a desk
(Image credit: Walmart // Edited with Gemini)
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Flash deals are live at Walmart right now with up to 65% off a massive range until April 17. So, I went through every page to find the best and most useful home office gear I could find - from office chairs and business laptops to USB docks and portable projectors.

Now, I won't tell the boss, but the first thing that caught my eye was this undetectable mouse jiggler - just for preventing your monitor going dark during long video calls, of course. I've also selected a few larger devices, including an unmissable Dell laptop deal, a cheap mini PC, and a 14in portable laptop screen extender.

Walmart Flash Deals: Home office gear