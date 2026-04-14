The coolest home office gadgets in Walmart's massive Flash Sale — I found the most useful tech deals from mouse jigglers to portable monitors
From office essentials to cool gear you didn't even realize you needed for a productivity boost
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Flash deals are live at Walmart right now with up to 65% off a massive range until April 17. So, I went through every page to find the best and most useful home office gear I could find - from office chairs and business laptops to USB docks and portable projectors.
Now, I won't tell the boss, but the first thing that caught my eye was this undetectable mouse jiggler - just for preventing your monitor going dark during long video calls, of course. I've also selected a few larger devices, including an unmissable Dell laptop deal, a cheap mini PC, and a 14in portable laptop screen extender.
Check out all my top office picks for business professionals below, which includes everything from essentials to cool gadgets you didn't even realize you needed for a productivity boost. And for more discounts, check out the full Walmart Flash Deals sale by clicking here.