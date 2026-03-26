I've been reviewing gaming headsets of all types and prices for nearly a decade now, so I know a thing or two when it comes to picking out top performers and value-busting offerings that are the real deal.

There are a whole host that won't break your wallet that are genuinely worth picking up if you're on a budget, and I've picked out three of my favorites here today. What's even better today is that they are all discounted at Amazon while the retailer runs its Big Spring Sale, so they offer even better value for money

• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

Right now, in wired headset land, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset — a headset I'm using right at this very moment — is just $36.49 at Amazon (was $59.99), and the HyperX Cloud Alpha II is now just $49.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)

However, if you're keen to go wireless but also keep the price down, then I have to recommend the Razer Kaira, which is a great headset and is down to a frankly ridiculous $44.99 right now at Amazon (it was $49.99 according to Amazon, but I remember when this was a $100 headset not that long ago).

Today's best cheap headset deals

Save 39% ($23.50) SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1: was $59.99 now $36.49 at Amazon I almost only use SteelSeries gaming headsets now, and the Nova 1 is now my go-to cheap wired recommendation - and headset of personal choice if I need something wired, multiplatform, and simple. At this massively discounted price compared to its list price, it's a no-brainer as a great cheap gaming headset.

Save 38% ($30) HyperX Cloud Alpha II: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Channeling the excellent pedigree of its predecessor, the Cloud Alpha, this headset often demands a higher price tag, but at this price is an awesome option for anyone needing a wired, straightforward, excellent gaming headset.

Save 10% ($5) Razer Kaira for PlayStation and PC: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon I really rate all of the Razer Kaira family headsets, especially for PS5, but getting this particular wireless model for less than $45 is frankly absurd! A great price for a great headset that will keep you tether-free too.

You can get lost in the weeds when searching for a reliable and genuinely good cheap gaming headset when shopping at retailers: listings are often flooded with brands you've never heard of and products that aren't far off the ewaste scrap heap.

However, I know the above three headsets — and the market generally — pretty well after reviewing gaming headsets for nearly a decade and can genuinely, personally attest to their quality. I used a Cloud Alpha headset for years at work, I have used and reviewed the Kaira lineup from Razer, and SteelSeries has come to the fore in this generation and become my go-to headset manufacturer, with the Arctis Nova 1 being my first recommendation for a cheap gaming headset nowadays.

Honestly, you can't go wrong with any of these at these prices, and whether you're looking for a quick fix or your next permanent accessory, none will let you down.

More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals