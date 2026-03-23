The Secretlab Magnus Pro is 'stable, highly modular, beautiful, and made with quality materials' — our top standing desk for gamers gets a Spring Sale price cut

One of our all-time favorite desks, the Secretlab Magnus Pro is now $899 (was $988) in the US and down to £729 (was £798 in the UK via Secretlab.

There's a lot to like about the Magnus Evo, which comes with a metal build for quickly attaching a range of desk accessories to customize your set-up and a full-length cable management tray. It also has an integrated power supply column, which powers both the desk and connected devices through a single cable. That clever engineering cuts down on clutter immediately and keeps your workspace looking clean without extra wiring hanging around.

The Magnus Pro also comes in an XL version, and in a range of styles to suit your workspace. I've dropped links to all the desks below.

Today's best Secretlab deal

Save £69 Secretlab Magnus Pro: was £798 now £729 at Secretlab In the UK, the Secretlab Magnus Pro also gets a discount, with the desk described during our comprehensive testing as a "unique and highly functional standing desk ideal for professionals who value organization and functionality."

In our review, we said it was an "incredible metal desk with fantastic accessories, a built-in cable management tray, and a built-in controller."

So, what makes this our top-choice standing desk for work and play? As I say, cable management is an area where this desk really shines, thanks to a full-length tray that hides extension strips and loose cables completely out of sight.

The hinged rear cover lets you access everything from above, so you won’t need to crawl under the desk every time you want to adjust something.

Customization plays a huge role in making a workspace feel personal, helped by a magnetic accessory ecosystem. You can attach compatible accessories exactly where you want them, building a setup that fits how you want to work, instead of forcing you to adapt to the desk.

Electric height adjustment runs from 25.6 to 49.2in / 650 to 1250mm, giving you flexibility whether you’re seated comfortably or standing tall.

Three custom height presets mean switching positions takes seconds, so you’re more likely to keep moving during the day.

The full-metal desktop provides plenty of room for monitors, laptops, and everyday gear without feeling cramped. With support for up to 120kg and a steel frame, it feels built to handle demanding setups for years of daily use.

For more options, take a look at our round up of the best office desks we've tested, and the best standing desks.