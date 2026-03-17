'An excellent standing desk that will last you years': Vari's ComfortEdge is one of the most comfortable desks we've ever tested and it's $179 off

I've found an unmissable deal on one of our highest-rated standing desks. Right now, the Vari Electric Standing Desk with ComfortEdge is now $720 (was $899) at Vari - and it's one of the best we've ever tested.

It’s a well-thought-out choice with a focus on comfort and usability. At 60 inches wide, it gives you plenty of room for a full setup without feeling cramped.

The contoured front edge softens pressure on your wrists and forearms, creating a better resting point during long sessions. For me, what really sweetens this standing desk deal is Vari's lifetime warranty.

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Today's top Vari standing desk deal

Save $179.80 Vari Electric Standing Desk With Comfortedge: was $899 now $719.20 at Vari Spacious and sturdy, this 60-inch standing desk offers a comfortable work surface with a softened front edge that reduces pressure on wrists. A solid frame supports heavier setups, while smooth height adjustments and programmable presets make switching positions easy.

Standing desks can completely change how your workspace feels, giving you the flexibility to move throughout the day instead of staying locked into one position. That added movement can help with comfort, focus, and overall energy, especially during long work sessions.

In our rave review, we called it both "fantastic" and "excellent" and said it was a "high-quality bit of kit with the added benefit of a soft tapered edge on the front for a more comfortable user experience."

Height adjustment is smooth and flexible, with four programmable presets that let you switch positions quickly. The wide range from 25 inches up to 50½ inches means it can suit a variety of users and working styles.

The build quality backs it up as well, with a solid one-piece frame and a thick 1¼-inch desktop that adds stability. It feels sturdy enough to handle heavier setups, supported by a 200lb weight capacity.

Cable management is handled neatly with a rear indentation, keeping your setup looking clean without extra effort. The laminate surface is also easy to wipe down, which helps keep things looking new over time.

At this price, it’s a well-rounded upgrade if you want a desk that supports both sitting and standing without compromise.

For more options, check out our extensive round-up of the best standing desks.

More Vari standing desk deals

Save $159.80 Vari Ergo Electric Standing Desk: was $799 now $639.20 at Vari A 54-inch surface offers plenty of room for daily setups while keeping everything within reach. The curved front edge supports better posture and comfort, while a thick desktop adds stability. Four height presets make adjustments easy.