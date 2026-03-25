I checked every deal and this is the best budget standing desk across the whole Amazon Big Spring Sale

As an office furniture reviewer, I've been keen to see what standing desk deals crop up in Amazon's Big Spring Sale - and while there are tons of budget and cheap sit-stand desks to choose from, this is the only one I recommend buying right now.

The FlexiSpot EN1 one-piece standing desk is now $110 (was $170) at Amazon. And if you've been considering a standing desk, this one will tick every box. Now, there are two reasons why this gets my vote as the best cheap standing desk deal across the whole of Amazon so far.

Firstly, my team and I have tested most FlexiSpot standing desks, and they always impress when it comes to stability, build quality, and performance.

Secondly, the desktop is built from a single piece. A lot of the cheaper desk I see on Amazon tend to be splice-board, which isn't as stable - especially if you're weighing it down with monitors, laptops, and more.

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Also, take a look at our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub.

Today's top standing desk deal

Save $60.02 FlexiSpot EN1 one-piece standing deesk: was $169.99 now $109.97 at Amazon With a one-piece desktop, the EN1 from our favorite office desk maker delivers stability you won't find from many other cheap standing desks. It has all the features I look for as a reviewer, and the price is absolutely great in the Spring Sale. The EN1 is also available in a range of sizes and styles for different offices and home offices.

This deal is for the 48-inch desktop, but it's worth noting that it comes in a range of sizes for different workspaces, from the compact 40in to 60in for larger offices and home offices. The desk also comes in a range of colors to suit your style. You can view all the options using the link above.

Height adjustments are electric using a single motor (this is what's keeping the cost down, as more premium builds will have dual motors).

Height ranges between 28.9in and 46.5in, making it ideal for most people - although if you're over six foot, I'd recommend choosing a standing desk that rises to 50in and above, like the Herman Miller Jarvis. Meanwhile, the steel frame boasts a 176lb weight load.

Features-wise, it's ticking all the boxes for me, with an LED programmable control panel and four memory presets, anti-collision detection, and headphone hanging hooks. Simple, yes, but effective and minimalist.

But what really seals the deal for me is that one-piece desktop. Most cheap standing desks offer a splice-board construction, seating two pieces of wood joined together, effectively creating a point of weakness along the center of the work surface. Overload that, and you run the risk of watching your devices come crashing to the ground.

So, for those reasons, this is the budget standing desk I'm recommending in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, especially for a shade over $100. And for more top picks, check out our round-up of the best standing desks my team and I have tested and reviewed.