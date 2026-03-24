Using a monitor arm is one of the easiest ways to improve your comfort and reclaim valuable desk space without replacing your entire setup. Raising the screen to eye level helps reduce neck strain during long work sessions, while freeing up room underneath creates a cleaner, more organized workspace.

FlexiSpot’s single monitor arm has dropped to $30 (was $60) in Amazon’s Spring Sale. At half price, it’s an easy way to improve your office setup without spending big on new office furniture or accessories.

This mount supports screens from 17 to 32 inches and holds up to 19.84lbs, making it suitable for most monitors used in home offices, studios, or shared workspaces. Universal VESA compatibility with 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns means it fits a wide range of displays from popular brands without requiring extra adapters.

Today's top monitor arm deal

Save $30 FlexiSpot Single Monitor Arm: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon FlexiSpot’s single monitor arm supports 17 to 32-inch displays and holds up to 19.84lbs, offering smooth gas spring height and angle adjustments. Compatible with standard VESA mounts, it installs using a C-clamp or grommet base.

A gas spring mechanism allows smooth one-hand adjustments that make repositioning the display quick and effortless during the day.

You can tilt, swivel, rotate, and adjust height to place the screen exactly where it feels comfortable, helping maintain better posture when working for hours at a time.

Desk space opens up instantly once the monitor is lifted off the surface, giving you room for notebooks, accessories, or simply a more clutter-free setup.

That extra working area makes a noticeable difference in smaller environments such as apartments, dorm rooms, or compact home offices.

Installation stays straightforward thanks to included C-clamp and grommet mounting options that fit desks up to 3.94 inches thick.

The keyhole VESA plate allows single-person mounting, so you can secure the screen without needing an extra pair of hands.

Durability also looks reassuring with testing rated for up to 20,000 adjustment cycles and support coverage lasting five years. That long service life makes it a practical addition for professionals, students, and remote workers who rely on a stable, adjustable display position every day.