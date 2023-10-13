Best TV wall mounts of 2023, for all sizes

The best TV wall mounts can elevate your home theater, giving you that cinematic huge-screen-floating-on-the-wall feeling. You'll need one that you can trust will hold up that big-sized TV – or small-sized TV if you're in a tight space – you've no doubt just paid a lot of money for, but you'll also want it to be simple and straightforward to install.

We've selected a number of the most highly-rated TV wall mounts that are available in both the UK and US for a variety of different room layouts and have put them through their paces to see which are the most stable and secure, the easiest to install, and highest quality for the money.

We tested these using typical TVs, including a 65-inch model for larger brackets, and a 32-inch TV for smaller brackets. average small-sized and big-sized TV (between 32- and 65-inches), we've nailed it down to a final list that we're willing to stand by. Rest assured we've mounted each one of these ourselves and have a wall full of holes to prove it. Each TV wall mount has been measured against its ease of installation, build quality, design and value, and given a score based on its performance.

There's a lot of different ways to mount a TV, with varying positions, swivels and options available, so we've made sure to offer a range to suite different needs that will work with all the best TVs.

The best TV wall mount of 2023

The best TV wall mount for most people

(Image credit: Mounting Dream )

1. Mounting Dream MD2268-LK-02 The best TV wall mount for most people Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type of mount: Tilting Movement range: 8º tilt Distance from wall: 38mm TV size range: 37 - 82 inches Maximum weight limit: 60kg VESA patterns: 200 x 100 to 600 x 400 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple and easy to install + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Tilt isn't very large - Requires three people to uninstall

BUY IT IF ✅ You want a straightforward TV wall mount: If you've recently invested in a big sized TV and want to get it up on your wall without spending loads, this is the tool for the job.



✅ You don't want to fuss with loads of parts: With only two brackets, installing this TV wall mount is a breeze and can be done in less than an hour.

DON'T BUY IT IF ❌ You have very high ceilings: If you need a TV wall mount that has a very wide tilt to reach a very angled seating position, then this might not be right.



❌ You can't call upon a few hands to help out: This is only an issue when uninstalling the TV wall mount because you need a third person to pull the release straps.

What you need to know: Like its manufacturer's name implies, this really is a Mounting Dream. This TV wall mount, which has the product number MD2268-LK-02, is part of the tilting bracket range but has a small profile so could easily work as a fixed wall mount too. It's made of alloy steel, feels secure when fixed, is quick and simple to install, and is easy on the wallet.

Ease of installation: This was by far the easiest to install TV wall mount we tested out of a batch. Many instruction manuals claim that they take just three steps but there was always an extra step when aligning the mechanisms or fixing the brackets. Not this one. Mounting Dream made it simple to identify which part went where just by looking at it. The release straps do require a third person to uninstall it, though.

Build quality: Key to why this TV wall mount is so easy to setup is the fact that it only has two parts, and these haven't been over-engineered either. The focus has been on making the brackets themselves as solid as possible, which is why it feels so secure on a wall when the latches are fixed. It's a no-fuss, straight-up TV wall mount, simple and secure.

Design: A TV wall mount needs to be inconspicuous to get the right effect and Mounting Dream has done well to make sure this keeps a low profile. It's only 60cm long and 40cm tall so doesn't take up too much wall space to secure it either. It can tilt but with a radius of just eight degrees, it's more suited for a fixed wall position.

Value: This was the clincher for us. With a retail price of just under $35 / £35, you might be worried whether it can hold up but Mounting Dream is a trusted name based in California with 29 years of experience and it shows. For this money, ease of use and quality, it's just excellent.

The best full-motion TV wall mount

(Image credit: Echogear)

2. Echogear EGLF3 The best full-motion TV wall mount Specifications Type of mount: Full-motion Movement range: 140º swivel; 15º tilt, 19-inch extension Distance from wall : 2.9-inches TV size range: 43 - 82 inches Maximum weight limit: 49.8kg VESA patterns: 200 x 100 to 600 x 400 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Heavy, solid-feeling mounting brackets + Ultimate flexibility Reasons to avoid - Tilting mechanism can be fiddly - Sticks out from the wall a bit

BUY IT IF ✅ You want the flexibility to move your TV around: Being full-motion this TV wall mount will make sure you get the best view no matter where you're sitting.



✅ You value clean and clear instructions: It may not exactly be three steps as it the manual says, but the instructions are easy and quick to understand.

DON'T BUY IT IF ❌ You want your TV to sit flush against the wall: Seeing as this has extendable arms that allow you to pull the TV out, it does stick out from the wall.



❌ You live by yourself: The tilting mechanism can take a bit of back and forth to get it fixed in a desired position, so multiple hands are needed when positioning this.

What you need to know: Echogear has made this full-motion TV wall mount as simple as can be. The EGLF3 can tilt five degrees up and 15 degrees down, swivel left and right by 140 degrees as well as extend further out from a wall by 19 inches, making it ideal for a space that needs extra flexibility. It comes with clear instructions and feels to be built to last, with solid connections that appear supported and strong.

Ease of installation: Echogear may claim in its instructions that this can be set up in three quick steps – "attach brackets, install wall plate, and hang TV" – but there are a few small details you’ll have to look out for, such as the fixing of adjustable extensions and plastic end caps that slide onto the sides of the wall plate. Although after you’ve got everything aligned and the right way up, it takes little to no time to get it fixed in place on the wall.

Build quality: The EGLF3 uses an scissor mechanism, which is a mechanical linkage system in a criss-cross x-type pattern, with two enforced counterweights on either side to reinforce it when it's extended out. It’s made out of heavy-duty steel and feels weighty as a result, which gives it a very secure fit. Overall, this is a sturdy and safe-feeling despite its range of extension.

Design: Straight from the illustrated box, you can tell Echogear is a brand that has flair. The mount is light gray apart from some orange-colored latches and a logo on it. Even thought the mechanism is quite bulky, it still folds away to sit close to the wall and doesn't obstruct too much. There's also dedicated cable clips to hide away all the cords, which is a step-up from the velcro straps that are often provided.

Value: Selling for $109.99 on the Echogear site – it's currently discounted by $10 – the EGLF3 can be found cheaper elsewhere. For example, on Amazon you can pick it up for around $79.99 in the US and £89.99 in the UK (about AU$125 in Australia). Considering it's a full-motion TV wall mount this is great value for what you're getting.

The best wall mount for small TVs

(Image credit: Perlesmith)

3. Perlesmith PSSFK1 The best wall mount for small TVs Specifications Type of mount: Full-motion Movement range: 90° swivel; 15° tilt; 14-inch extension Distance from wall: 47cm TV size range: 13 - 42 inches Maximum weight limit: 20kg VESA patterns: 75 x 75 to 200 x 200 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (Black) Reasons to buy + Fully flexible and adaptable + A cheap and cheerful solution Reasons to avoid - Tilting mechanism is a hack - No cable management

BUY IT IF ✅ You have a small space and equally small TV: Being full-motion, the PSSFK1 can completely fold out of the way, giving you more room when you're not using it.



✅ You don't want to spend too much: TV wall mounts shouldn't be that expensive and thankfully, this one definitely isn't.

DON'T BUY IT IF ❌ You want your TV wall to sit flush to the wall: This isn't the slimmest of wall mounts and so sticks out even when pushed out of the way.



❌ You have multiple devices connected to your TV: Without any cable management, you won't be able to hide any wires away without investing in some ties yourself.

What you need to know: TV wall mounts don't have to have a lot of bells and whistles, and Perlesmith proves this with the PSSFK1. It's one of the most inexpensive full-motion TV wall mounts we've come across and although that leads to some limited mechanisms, it still achieves its full flexibility with a large swivel. It's meant for small TVs, and is simple to set up, with just two main pieces made of a sturdy construction.

Ease of installation: The first thing you'll notice about the PSSFK1 is just how few pieces of gear you get in the box along with it. It's simply just the wall bracket, TV plate, bolts and screws, and a manual, making it very straightforward… if it weren't for the instructions being a tad unclear about the labelling of the corresponding bolts. It's also not a one-person job and does require another pair of hands to help install, because you'll need a spirit level to lock off the adjustment bolt at the back to make it more secure, as well as for other tweaks to it.

Build quality: The alloy steel metal plate and rotating arm bracket feel as solid as you'd hope. It's a simple but effective design. Although, you have to unscrew a bolt to allow the wall mount to tilt, which is a bit of a hack when compared to other tilting release mechanisms, and means that you'll definitely need another pair of hands around to make sure the TV doesn't drop. This means it can feel flimsy, but the fixtures do all hold in practice.

Design: Despite the fact that this TV wall mount has an extendable arm, it doesn't sit too far away from the wall and has a large plate that attaches to the TV to make it feel secure. The PSSFK1 also doesn't come with any cable management, which means you'll have to organize some ties yourself to tidy away any dangling wires.

Value: Curiously, the PSSFK1 isn't available on Perlesmith's own site but you will find it on the brand's Amazon store. It retails for around $17.99 in the US and £26.99 in the UK (roughly AU$28 in Australia), but at the time of writing was discounted to just $14.99 and £14.34, making it an absolute steal.

The best TV wall mount for giant TVs

(Image credit: Sanus )

Sanus VLL5-B2 The best TV wall-mount for simple fixing of huge TVs Specifications Type of mount: Fixed Distance from wall: 32mm TV size range: 42 - 90 inches Maximum weight limit: 79kg VESA: 200 x 200 to 600 x 400mm Today's Best Deals View at Crutchfield View at Target View at World Wide Stereo Reasons to buy + Very simple installation + Solid build quality Reasons to avoid - Pricier than other brackets - Limited availability

BUY IT IF ✅ You want an easy installation: Two brackets simply fit onto the back of your TV and then you hang and clip it to the wall – nice and simple.



✅ You want solid build quality: All the parts with the bracket feel sturdy and durable, reassurance if you have a larger TV within the supported size range.

DON'T BUY IT IF ❌ You have a tight budget: Despite its lack of motion range, the VLL5 is not the most budget-friendly option on the market.



❌ You need something readily available: In the US, the only place you may find it is direct from the manufacturer themselves.

What you need to know: First, a note: our writer has used this bracket, but not as recently as the others above – it was used in a previous job working for a major AV retailer. The Sanus VLL5-B2 is a fixed wall-mount that offers compatibility with a wide range of TV sizes, from 42-inch all the way up to 90-inch. With two brackets to clip to the TV and then wall plate, this wall-mount is easy to install and has rock-solid build quality. However, it comes with a heftier price tag than some other brackets.

Ease of installation: With two brackets to attach to the back of your TV, installation with this wall-mount is easy. Matching the brackets to the VESA on your TV is simple and then once attached, you simply hang the TV on the wall plate and once it clicks into place, installation is over. Some brackets claim a three-step process that never quite works out, but with the VLL5 it really is that easy.

Build quality: Because the VLL5-B2 can hold 42- to 90-inch TVs, it needs to have serious build quality to hold some the more mammoth-sized TVs. Thankfully, it does. Feeling absolutely sturdy, the VLL5 is durable and reassuringly heavy.

Design: At 76cm wide and 47.5cm high, the VLL5 is not the most inconspicuous bracket, but needs to by wide to allow for bigger TVs and its other useful feature - the ability to slide the TV for better positioning. But, sitting only 3.2cm from the wall, TVs sit flush. There are also kick stands that can be used to allow room for cable management, a feature not often found on fixed wall-mounts.

Value: With a price in the UK of roughly £59, the Sanus VLL5-B2 is definitely not the cheapest bracket, but offers solid build quality and support for a great range of sizes for a very fair price. Sadly, in the US, the VLL5-B2 comes with a heftier price of roughly $129, which is pricier than most other fixed wall brackets. Thanks to this and its more limited availability in the US, the VLL5-B2 isn't such a slam-dunk for value – but then, what price security for your expensive TV?

The best TV wall mount for corner fitting

(Image credit: Sanus )

Sanus VMF720 The best TV wall mount for corner fitting Specifications Type of mount: Full-motion and corner Movement range: 500mm (max extension from wall) TV size range: 32 - 55 inches Maximum weight limit: 24.95kg VESA: 100 x 100 to 400 x 400 Reasons to buy + Excellent motion options + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Limited size range

BUY IT IF ✅ You need a lot of motion options: The VMF720 tilts, extends from the wall, swivels and is ideal for corner mounting, covering all the bases.



✅ You want sleek design: Although looks is not the most important feature on a wall mount, the VMF720 has an attractive design.

DON'T BUY IT IF ❌ You're keeping to a low budget: The VMF720 is not cheap, especially in the US. There are definitely cheaper options out there.



❌ You have a larger sized TV: With a maximum size compatibility of 55 inches, those with a larger TV will have to look elsewhere.

What you need to know: This is another model that our writer has used many times, but wasn't tested in the TechRadar offices. The Sanus VMF720 is a full motion bracket that can tilt, swivel and extend from the wall up to 500mm. It has an elegant design that means when extended won't look ugly. Its wall plate makes it ideal for corner mounting if you're looking to tuck the TV away. It doesn't however come with widest size compatibility, topping out at 55-inch and it is not cheap either.

Ease of installation: As with any full-motion bracket, there is a lot of moving parts, from the wall plate, to the arm, to the brackets. However, compared to some full-motion wall-mounts, it is fairly easy to install thanks to detailed instructions from Sanus. Like the VLL5 above, you attach the back brackets to the TV, install the wall plate and arm and then clip the TV to the arm. It will be worth getting at least two people involved, though.

Build quality: With a premium price, you'd expect premium build quality and thankfully with the VMF720 you get it. It feels tough and well-supported, even when the arm is fully extended, meaning you won't have to worry when the TV is corner mounted.

Design: The Sanus VMF720 is a sleek wall bracket, with attractive black covers to conceal the metal arm and wall plate to improve its appearance. With a 500mm extension, tilting and swivel capabilities, corner mounting and cable tidy options, the VMF720 is a real jack-of-all-trades. It doesn't, however, sit as flush to the wall as some full-motion mounts, sitting about 5cm when the arm is fully retracted – but that's not really what we're recommending it for, anyway.

Value: Like many other Sanus products, the VMF720 is not the cheapest corner mount bracket on the market. Retailing at roughly £99 in the UK and a whopping $239 in the US, the VMF720 probably isn't for those looking for a budget option, despite its excellent build quality.

How to choose the best TV wall mount

There are four main types of TV wall mounts: fixed, tilting, full-motion and corner. Choosing one comes down to where you're planning to mount your TV, as that will decide whether you need it to simply be hung on the wall or if you require it to be adaptable to a changing space.

Once you've decided on a wall mount, you will need to secure it in place, and the next biggest consideration is the type of wall you're fixing it to, from plywood and drywall to solid and block concrete. This will determine the type of lag bolts and plugs required for the job – check that your chosen mount has what you need.

Most TV wall mounts come with everything you'll require, but often you'll need to have some tools on hand like a tap measure, cross-head screwdriver, spirit level, electric drill and socket wrench (more often than not with a 13mm hex socket). For a more informed step-by-step guide, check out our how to wall mount your TV guide.

Finally, it's important to check that your wall mount is compatible with your TV. VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) is a widely regarded mounting standard that ensures all wall mounts are compatible and line up. We've made sure that all the TV wall mounts above have this guarantee.

How we test the best TV wall mounts

To test TV wall mounts, we had to mount some actual TVs. It seems obvious, but not all guides you read online will have done it. Some of the wall mounts here were tested in the TechRadar offices, drilling into a wall and then simply going through the process of the instructions. Most were handled by two people, but occasionally a third person was needed.

Some of the wall mounts here were used by one of our writers during their time working for a major AV retailer, where these mounts were used with a range of TVs over a long period, and our writer helped install them and replace which TVs were on them several times.

For the mounts we tested in the TechRadar offices, we used a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED and a 32-inch LG LQ6300 as our mounting TVs.

A word of caution: we couldn't test these on every type of wall. In general, that shouldn't matter to their overall sturdiness, if they're fixed well – but fixing them well is on you. Read the instructions carefully and get an installer in if you're in any doubt about your wall's ability to hold a heavy TV!

