Early Amazon Spring Sale standing desk deals: 11 top-rated FlexiSpot desks to get before tomorrow's chaos
From compact space-saving desks to advanced electric sit-stand workstations
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If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your workspace with a height-adjustable desk, I have some great news for you. I've spotted some top-rated FlexiSpot standing desk deals ahead of tomorrow's Amazon Big Spring Sale launch. These cover everything from compact mobile workstations to large executive corner setups.
For general office and home office standing desks, I like the EN1 range starting at $114 at Amazon. These are fantastic all-rounders with all the core features I look for from a sit-stand desk.
For smaller rooms or flexible layouts, compact models include the EN2 40-inch desk is now down to $170 (was $210) and the H7 Plus mobile standing desk, now $105 (was $130).
Larger four-leg standing desks, including FlexiSpot's 55-inch model that's now $290 (was $329) and the much broader 71-inch model now $340 (was $370) offer even more stability.
And users who need maximum surface area and organization, I recommend the L-shaped executive standing desk, now $500 (was $600).
I've selected the best picks for pretty much every workspace I can think of below. We've tested a number of FlexiSpot standing desks, which have always impressed us for their performance and build quality. For more office furniture deals, I've also rounded up 5 unmissable FlexiSpot office chair deals from $210.
Today's best standing desk deals
This one-piece standing desk features a sleek black finish, rattan-style drawers, and an ergonomic monitor shelf. Its quiet electric height adjustment with memory presets supports comfortable sitting or standing.
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This 4-leg standing desk features a sturdy metal frame and 220-lb load capacity for reliable stability. Its electric height adjustment with memory controller supports smooth sit-stand transitions, while the 55 x 28 inch splice board desktop provides ample workspace.
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This 4-leg standing desk features a spacious desktop and durable alloy steel frame for enhanced stability. Its electric height adjustment with memory controls supports comfortable sit-stand use, and the 220-lb capacity provide reliable performance.
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The EN2 standing desk features a compact one-piece desktop with built-in power outlets and USB ports for convenient charging. Its quiet electric height adjustment with memory presets supports flexible sit-stand use.
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This EN1 standing desk features a durable solid rubberwood desktop and sturdy steel frame. Its smooth electric height adjustment with memory presets enables easy sit-stand transitions, while the eco-friendly wood construction provides a stable, natural workspace.