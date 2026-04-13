Secretlab is launching a new Diablo desk

The Secretlab Magnus Pro Diablo Edition has a special Diablo -inspired design

The launch comes ahead of the release of Diablo 4's next big expansion

Gaming furniture maker Secretlab is set to launch its first desk inspired by the popular Diablo game series.

The brand says that the Secretlab Magnus Pro Diablo Edition features a design that "traces the infernal history of the Diablo universe" with "cracked stained glass murals depicting the clash between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells."

The desk comes bundled with the Secretlab Magpad Desk Mat Diablo Edition, and it looks like a big piece of parchment illustrated with some suitably demonic sigils (and a large Diablo logo). The mat, which magnetically attaches to the metal top of any compatible Magnus model, adds an extra layer of protection and can be swapped out with other designs to freshen up the look of your gaming space at any time.

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