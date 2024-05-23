Secretlab reveals the Titan Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition gaming chair in first collaboration with Games Workshop

Secretlab has announced its first collaboration with Warhammer 40,000 producer Games Workshop with a special edition gaming chair.

The Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition is inspired by the long-running wargame and upholstered in a deep blue Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette based on the iconic blue of the Ultramarines’ power armor.

The design also features 3D embroidered rivets and intricate vent detailing that resembles the design of the Mk. X Tacticus Power Armor. Lined with gold, the chair also has a Ultima on the left side to mimic the shoulder pads of the Ultramarines, while jet black panels evoke the undersuit worn by Space Marines beneath their armor.

The backrest also displays a royal gold Chapter symbol of the Ultramarines and a purity seal, with a skull embossed on a metal backing, which is affixed to the headrest.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Secretlab) Secretlab TITAN Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition (Image credit: Secretlab) Secretlab TITAN Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition (Image credit: Secretlab) Secretlab TITAN Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition (Image credit: Secretlab) Secretlab TITAN Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition (Image credit: Secretlab)

The Titan Evo boasts patent-pending cold-cure foam designed to be medium-firm for even weight distribution and maximum pressure relief. It also features a proprietary sculpted pebble seat base with to allow for multiple seating positions, as well as a four-way L-adapt lumber support.

This design allows for support while gaming and can tuck neatly into the natural 20-45degree curvature of the your back, along with a lattice of living hinges that flex to your spine as you shift from one posture to another.

"Whether you choose to immerse yourself in the Warhammer 40,000 universe through painting, reading, or gaming, the Secretlab TITAN Evo will keep you comfortable for long hours," the product description reads.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A good chair should not limit you in shifting postures, and the Secretlab TITAN Evo is designed to support movement, so you can adopt the most appropriate posture whether you’re assembling your miniatures, buried in the latest Black Library novel, or just laying back to watch epic stories unfold on screen."