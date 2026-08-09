Synology lowers NAS entry costs without removing future hardware upgrade flexibility

Four new NAS models arrive with expandable memory and familiar hardware

Lower default memory creates cheaper starting prices across the new lineup

Synology has introduced the DiskStation neo+ Series, a new lineup built to give buyers more flexibility over cost and performance from the outset.

The series includes four models — the DS1825neo+, the DS1525neo+, the DS925neo+, and the DS725neo+ — each sharing hardware with existing Plus units.

The company says each new unit is built on the same platform as its Plus Series counterpart but ships with a different default memory setup and price tag.

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Synology created room for future upgrades

All four models rely on AMD processors with 64-bit architecture and include a hardware encryption engine.

The DS725neo+ uses an AMD Ryzen R1600 processor featuring 2 cores, 4 threads, and clock speeds of 2.6 GHz with a boost reaching 3.1 GHz.

Meanwhile, the DS925neo+, DS1525neo+, and DS1825neo+ all rely on the AMD Ryzen V1500B processor, offering 4 cores, 8 threads, and a 2.2 GHz operating frequency.

In terms of memory, the four-bay DS925neo+, five-bay DS1525neo+, eight-bay DS1825neo+, and two-bay DS725neo+ ship with 4GB memory but are expandable up to 32GB.

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The larger DS1825neo+ and DS1525neo+ models include PCIe 3.0 expansion slots supporting optional 10GbE or 25GbE networking cards, while built-in M.2 slots provide SSD caching capabilities.

All models include 2.5GbE networking and expansion support through the DX525 unit, allowing storage capacity to increase as requirements become more demanding.

Buyers searching for the best NAS may still need to compare memory configurations carefully because the standard Plus models offer higher default ECC memory on selected versions.

Synology believes that the new memory approach broadens purchasing options by allowing buyers to select lower initial costs while retaining the ability to increase capacity later.

“Desktop models remain at the heart of our NAS ecosystem,” said Bie-I Chu, Executive Vice President of the Synology NAS Group.

“As memory market dynamics shift, the neo+ Series reinforces our commitment to accessibility, giving customers the freedom to scale hardware according to their immediate budget and future growth.”

The company has confirmed that the neo+ products will remain alongside the existing Plus Series instead of replacing those systems, giving buyers additional configuration choices.

DSM software remains unchanged across the new range

Although hardware memory differs from several Plus models, the software environment remains unchanged. Every neo+ device runs the same Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system.

DSM includes Synology Drive for private cloud access, cross-platform file synchronization, and site-to-site replication for organizations operating across multiple locations with shared storage requirements.

Active Backup Suite protects Windows, Linux, macOS systems, virtual machines, and cloud accounts while supporting off-site backup strategies intended to improve data resilience.

Surveillance Station also enables each compatible NAS to function as an on-premises network video recorder for monitoring multiple security locations from one interface.

The DiskStation neo+ Series is now available through Synology's global distribution channels, though there are no official prices for these models.

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