Sony says the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick is designed for beginner fight-stick users in mind

PlayStation’s Vice President of Product Development, Edwin Foo, says it's for "those people who have grown up with the DualSense and gamepads"

Foo adds that the market is already "pretty well served" for experienced users

Sony is launching a brand-new PS5 peripheral, the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick, designed specifically for fighting games but also for beginner players who lack fight stick experience.

TechRadar's senior reviews writer Harry Padoan got the chance to test out the new Sony fight stick ahead of its launch this year, and spoke to PlayStation’s Vice President of Product Development, Edwin Foo, who said that it's designed for first-time fight stick users.

When asked why Sony would target the former audience, Foo explained that there are two reasons, the first being that beginners deserve a chance to experience a fighting stick too.

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"We [Sony] think it’s an experience that those people who have grown up with the DualSense and gamepads deserve to give a shot. It’s another way to play," Foo said.

The second reason is that Sony is aware that the market is already saturated and targeted towards seasoned fight stick users.

"We think the market is actually pretty well served already for people who already know and love fight sticks and have already made their choice, so to speak," he said.

The FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick is slated to launch on August 6, 2026, for $199.99 / £179.99, with pre-orders starting on June 12.

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Padoan writes that the fight stick "hits the right notes" performance-wise when tested against Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, is "approachable and straightforward to use," and "offers ultra-low latency in both wired and wireless capacities."

"One more thing that struck me about the FlexStrike was how secure and ergonomic it was to use," Padoan said. "The model’s tilted, textured base kept it fixed in place on my lap; it never seemed as if it was slipping off, and its lightweight construction kept it feeling comfortable in use."