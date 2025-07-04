Walmart beats Prime Day with its massive 4th of July sale - here are 23 deals that are in my cart
No need to wait for Prime Day - score deals at Walmart today
While next week will be all about Amazon Prime Day, kicking off on July 8, today is the 4th of July, and Walmart has a massive sale that you can shop right now. The retailer is beating Amazon to the punch, with hundreds that are available today, including TVs, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, vacuums, and more.
• Shop Walmart's full 4th of July sale
• Shop early Prime Day deals
As TechRadar's deals editor, this is my eighth year to cover the 4th of July and Amazon Prime Day sales, and I've been scouring early offers for weeks. I've gone through Walmart's 4th of July sale and hand-picked the 23 best deals that I would add to my shopping cart. I've selected best-selling products that've received impressive discounts and represent outstanding value.
A few stand-out offers include Ninja's Creami ice cream maker on sale for $169, Vizio's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $348, and Apple's MacBook Air M1 on sale for $649.
Keep in mind that Walmart's 4th of July sale allows you to snag a bargain today and avoid the madness of Amazon Prime Day. You also don't need to have a membership to shop Walmart's sale - today's deals are for everyone.
Walmart 4th of July sale - quick links
- 4th of July: decor, flags & food from $2.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $80
- Back to school: save on clothing, backpacks & tech
- Clothing: 40% off coats, jeans & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Grills: deals starting at $57
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Patio furniture: outdoor furniture from $69.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Walmart's 23 best 4th of July deals
The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $25, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.
It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.
Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.
Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's 4th of July sale has the popular appliance for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
The top-rated Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $129.95 - just $30 more than the lowest-ever price. This model supports lossless audio playback via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio, which utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.
The Beats Pill is a sturdy, classy portable speaker that you can use anywhere from the living room to the poolside, thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also boasts a substantial 24-hour battery life, allowing you to listen for an extended period without worrying about recharging. Today's 4th of July deal shaves $20 off the retail price.
Shark's top-rated Steam and Scrub Mop features powerful steam and rotating pads to deliver spotless floors without the need for harsh chemicals. Today's 4th of July sale brings the price down to $132.
Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control. Today's 4th of July deal brings the price down to $176,
Walmart has the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $159.17, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
The budget Apple Watch SE is down to $169 at Walmart's 4th of July sale. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
While the GoPro Hero 12 is an older model, it remains one of the leading action cameras, offering GoPro's unmatched range of accessories that suit both beginners and pros alike. Today's 4th of July deal brings the price down to a record-low of $279.99.
If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $299. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $649 at Walmart's 4th of July sale. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $138 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Walmart's 4th of July sale has an impressive $300 discount, bringing the price down to a record low. You're getting the best picture possible thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart's 4th of July sale. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,149. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
