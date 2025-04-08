Google Messages is getting an ‘unsubscribe’ button to tackle spam… finally!

News
By published

Easily unsubscribe from automated texts

A phone displaying the Google Messages logo
(Image credit: Shutterstock / sdx15)
  • A new 'unsubscribe' button has been spotted in Google Messages
  • This gives you an easy way to unsubscribe from automated messages
  • You can also use it to report spam

If you’re finding yourself inundated with unwanted messages from businesses or other spam, then a new Google Messages tool could come in handy.

Android Authority has spotted that a new option has started appearing at the bottom of some messages, saying “unsubscribe to stop receiving messages.” Tap this, and you’ll be presented with options asking why you want to unsubscribe, with the choices being “not signed up”, “too many messages”, “no longer interested”, “spam”, or “other”.

If you select any of the first three then the message “STOP” will automatically be sent, while if you select “other” there’s a box where you can fill in more details before sending the “STOP” message, and if you select “spam” then you’ll additionally have the option to report the sender.

The unsubscribe option in Google Messages

(Image credit: Google / Android Authority)

Once you’ve completed the unsubscribe process, the text “unsubscribe request sent” will appear underneath the “STOP” message, and a “Start” button will be visible in the bottom right, which you can use to resubscribe to automated texts from that sender.

Simply send 'STOP'

So it’s a fairly comprehensive system, though since most of the time all it really does is send the word “STOP” it’s not necessarily any quicker than typing that out yourself. The main point seems to be to make it easier for people to unsubscribe when they don’t realize they can do that though.

This feature is in the process of rolling out, so if you don’t have it yet, keep an eye out, because you probably will do soon – though currently it’s only being rolled out to users in the US, UK, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Mexico, and Spain.

Note also that this feature only works with Google Messages, so if you’re using a different messaging app you’ll have to keep on unsubscribing the old-fashioned way.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about android
Android 16 logo on a phone

Here's how Android 16 is going to be able to install your apps faster
google assistant

A Google Assistant bug seems to be causing some users to miss alarms and calls on Android
iOS 18.4 hero image with screen shots of new features

iOS 18.4 is quietly a big iPhone upgrade – here are 5 features you may have missed
See more latest
Most Popular
iOS 18.4 hero image with screen shots of new features
iOS 18.4 is quietly a big iPhone upgrade – here are 5 features you may have missed
Android reboot interface
Actively exploited vulnerabilities patched on Android in latest security update
Garmin marathon series logo
Garmin is getting into events, starting with marathons in Ohio and Arizona
an image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo will continue to support the original Switch following the Switch 2 launch, but don't bet on a price drop just yet
Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 lifestyle
Fujifilm unveils chic Instax Mini 41 and it fixes two of my biggest problems with instant cameras
Two Amazon Project Kuiper satellite terminals next to a rocket launching
What is Amazon's Project Kuiper? The Starlink rival explained ahead of tomorrow's big lift-off
Oracle
Oracle quietly confirms public cloud data breach, customer data stolen
Google Gemini AI
We've tried Google Pixel 9's new Gemini Astra upgrade, and users are in for a real treat
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra home screen with clock and weather
You might be waiting until June to get One UI 7 on your Samsung Galaxy device
Denon AH-C840NCW true wireless earbuds in white, in their charging case on a green fabric and wooden surface
Denon's AirPods-like new earbuds range beats Apple with next-gen Bluetooth audio and a tempting low price