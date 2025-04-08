Google Messages is getting an ‘unsubscribe’ button to tackle spam… finally!

A new 'unsubscribe' button has been spotted in Google Messages

This gives you an easy way to unsubscribe from automated messages

You can also use it to report spam

If you’re finding yourself inundated with unwanted messages from businesses or other spam, then a new Google Messages tool could come in handy.

Android Authority has spotted that a new option has started appearing at the bottom of some messages, saying “unsubscribe to stop receiving messages.” Tap this, and you’ll be presented with options asking why you want to unsubscribe, with the choices being “not signed up”, “too many messages”, “no longer interested”, “spam”, or “other”.

If you select any of the first three then the message “STOP” will automatically be sent, while if you select “other” there’s a box where you can fill in more details before sending the “STOP” message, and if you select “spam” then you’ll additionally have the option to report the sender.

(Image credit: Google / Android Authority)

Once you’ve completed the unsubscribe process, the text “unsubscribe request sent” will appear underneath the “STOP” message, and a “Start” button will be visible in the bottom right, which you can use to resubscribe to automated texts from that sender.

Simply send 'STOP'

So it’s a fairly comprehensive system, though since most of the time all it really does is send the word “STOP” it’s not necessarily any quicker than typing that out yourself. The main point seems to be to make it easier for people to unsubscribe when they don’t realize they can do that though.

This feature is in the process of rolling out, so if you don’t have it yet, keep an eye out, because you probably will do soon – though currently it’s only being rolled out to users in the US, UK, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Mexico, and Spain.

Note also that this feature only works with Google Messages, so if you’re using a different messaging app you’ll have to keep on unsubscribing the old-fashioned way.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors