Google Messages is finally going to get better at handling your lengthy texts

Another upgrade has been spotted in Google Messages beta code

The update would improve how longer texts are handled

There's no word on how long it will be before the feature goes live

Sometimes the situation calls for a long and thoughtful text rather than a quick and short one, and Google Messages is finally improving support for these extended missives, according to new code spotted in the beta version of the app for Android.

This code isn't activated yet, but as spotted by Android Authority, it extends the text compose box to 12 lines – that's up from the current four, and means you don't have to keep scrolling up and down to review your message before sending it.

If you're a regular Google Messages user, you'll know it can be annoying to be composing a lengthy text and then have half of it disappear. It tends to break up the flow of writing, but it should be less of an issue going forward.

Google hasn't said anything officially about rolling this feature out, so we don't know how long it'll take to reach everyone – but it being baked into the beta code of Google Messages suggests the upgrade will start appearing sooner rather than later.

Getting the message

The compose window, before (left) and after (right) (Image credit: AssembleDebug / Android Authority)

Google Messages is now the default messaging app on both Pixel and Samsung phones, and Google has been working hard to make sure you choose it over any other chat app – such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Near the end of last year, Google rolled out a bunch of features to improve message security, including better scam detection and controls for blocking messages that come in from international senders you don't know.

Earlier this year, Google added upgrades for contacting the emergency services, while it also seems to have been listening to users – reversing a frustrating change that prevented user nicknames and profile pictures from being edited.

It seems there's much more in the pipeline as well: we've seen signs of a remote delete feature, more straightforward group chat management, and support for higher quality photos and videos sent through your chats.