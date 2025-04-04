Google Messages is finally going to get better at handling your lengthy texts

News
By published

Express yourself

The bottom left corner of an Android phone, showing the Phone, Messages, Google icons and Google Search bar
Google Message is improving how it handles long texts (Image credit: Shutterstock / Tada Images)
  • Another upgrade has been spotted in Google Messages beta code
  • The update would improve how longer texts are handled
  • There's no word on how long it will be before the feature goes live

Sometimes the situation calls for a long and thoughtful text rather than a quick and short one, and Google Messages is finally improving support for these extended missives, according to new code spotted in the beta version of the app for Android.

This code isn't activated yet, but as spotted by Android Authority, it extends the text compose box to 12 lines – that's up from the current four, and means you don't have to keep scrolling up and down to review your message before sending it.

If you're a regular Google Messages user, you'll know it can be annoying to be composing a lengthy text and then have half of it disappear. It tends to break up the flow of writing, but it should be less of an issue going forward.

Google hasn't said anything officially about rolling this feature out, so we don't know how long it'll take to reach everyone – but it being baked into the beta code of Google Messages suggests the upgrade will start appearing sooner rather than later.

Getting the message

Google Messages leak

The compose window, before (left) and after (right) (Image credit: AssembleDebug / Android Authority)

Google Messages is now the default messaging app on both Pixel and Samsung phones, and Google has been working hard to make sure you choose it over any other chat app – such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Near the end of last year, Google rolled out a bunch of features to improve message security, including better scam detection and controls for blocking messages that come in from international senders you don't know.

Earlier this year, Google added upgrades for contacting the emergency services, while it also seems to have been listening to users – reversing a frustrating change that prevented user nicknames and profile pictures from being edited.

It seems there's much more in the pipeline as well: we've seen signs of a remote delete feature, more straightforward group chat management, and support for higher quality photos and videos sent through your chats.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about android
Google Find My Device on Android

Android's Find My Device looks set to get its biggest upgrade soon – and it uses Apple AirTags tech
Android 16 logo on a phone

Android 16 could steal a thief-thwarting security feature from iPhones
A screenshot of the door to The Fortress of Solitude in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie

New sneak peek at James Gunn's Superman movie reveals a jaw-dropping first look at the Fortress of Solitude – and it's hiding two big cast secrets in plain sight
See more latest
Most Popular
A screenshot of the door to The Fortress of Solitude in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie
New sneak peek at James Gunn's Superman movie reveals a jaw-dropping first look at the Fortress of Solitude – and it's hiding two big cast secrets in plain sight
Windows 11 working on a laptop PC
Microsoft could make a huge change to an iconic part of Windows 11 that you use every day, and I can’t wait to try the new Start menu
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s new release date could be May 13
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
Australia's largest pension funds hit by hackers, thousands of dollars stolen
Kaleidescape Strato M movie player
Kaleidescape's new Blu-ray quality movie streamer is half the price, but has a huge 4K catch – and maybe that's okay
Fraud
Businesses are losing millions to fraud every year
The Sony Bravia 8 II TV showing bubbles in a close-up
Sony's new OLED TV gets first price and release date, and it's great news for us, bad news for LG
A creeper stalking someone at night in a forest in A Minecraft Movie
Does A Minecraft Movie have a mid-credits or post-credits scene?
Beatoven
I tried using AI to create the background music for a podcast, but I may stick to music libraries for now
Android Auto&#039;s new update working in a cartoon car.
Latest Android Auto update could turn your car’s cameras into a free dash cam