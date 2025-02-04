Google Messages will get a big emergency texting upgrade soon – here's what's coming
More ways to get help, thanks to RCS
- Google Messages code suggests it'll soon support emergency RCS messaging
- Last year, Google confirmed that support was coming for the feature
- It'll let you share photos and videos over text with emergency services
Sometimes texting can work better than calling for contacting the emergency services, and Google has previously promised that support for emergency texts in RCS (the modern take on SMS) would be arriving this year. Now we've got some clear signs that work on the feature is progressing and has taken a step closer to reality.
Android Authority did some digging into the latest Google Messages update on Android, and found hidden code mentioning emergency RCS messaging, and sharing information with the emergency services.
None of this code works or is live at the moment, but Google's engineers seem to be putting in the groundwork for this feature to roll out in the coming months – at least for the US and the 911 service.
Right now, it's possible to contact the emergency services over SMS in some parts of the world, but it's not supported everywhere. Only around 53% of emergency responder call centers in the US support SMS-based text support, for example.
'Critical safety communications'
Last June, Google announced that it would be starting to upgrade call center tech in the US in partnership with RapidSOS. That upgrade was getting underway at the end of 2024, suggesting this might all go live at some point in 2025.
Not only will this make text support more widely available, it'll also enable the sharing of photos and videos from your emergency situation. With RCS read receipts, you'll be able to see when your messages are being viewed too.
"First available on Google Messages, emergency texting with RCS will bring critical safety communications capabilities to you when you need it most," says Google. Eventually, support should roll out for other apps – and potentially, other countries.
Eventually, iPhones should get this too, now they have RCS support. It's already possible to contact the emergency services via SMS on iPhones, but as with Android, availability varies by region. If you have an iPhone 14 or later, you can also send emergency texts over a satellite connection when you don't have Wi-Fi or cellular coverage.
