Google Messages remote delete will soon save you from texting embarrassment – and here's how it works
Sent in error? Bring it back
- Google Messages is improving its message-deleting features
- You'll soon be able to delete a message for everyone
- We now have screenshots showing how the feature works
It's not a great feeling, sending a text and then regretting it – instantly, the next morning, or any time in between – and Google Messages looks set to give users a safety net with the ability to remotely delete messages for everyone in a conversation.
This was first spotted last month, but now the folks at Android Authority have actually managed to get it working. This is based on some code digging done in the latest version of Google Messages for Android.
While the feature isn't live for everyone yet, the Android Authority team tweaked the app to get it to display some of the functionality. Deleting a text brings up a dialog asking if you just want to wipe your local copy of it or erase it for all recipients.
If an image is wiped, that brings up a "Message deleted" placeholder in the conversation for everyone who's participating. It seems as though there's a 15-minute window for deleting – so you'll need to be relatively quick.
Bring it back
This is how Google Messages will let you remotely delete RCS messages for everyone ✅ Detail and more screenshots - https://t.co/W06aFByvsA#Google #Android pic.twitter.com/cKHvqe1tmrMarch 19, 2025
The upgrade comes courtesy of RCS Universal Profile v2.7, which Google Messages is in the process of adding support for. The remote delete feature may not be available for devices with older software installed – so bear that in mind for your text chats.
Up until now, deleting a text only removed the message on your own phone. Once it had been delivered and downloaded on the recipient's device(s), there was nothing you could do to bring it back.
That will change when this update finally rolls out in full, though it's not clear exactly when that will be. Considering Android Authority has been able to access some of the screens that show the feature working, it shouldn't be too long now.
Support for this feature varies in other apps: WhatsApp lets you delete sent messages for all recipients, while iMessage lets you delete sent messages, but only your local copy (though you can unsend messages within a two-minute window).
