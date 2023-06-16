AdBlock VPN review

AdBlock VPN is a good VPN service with decent speeds and unblocking capability. However, there are some areas where the service could improve, such as its customer support and improving server locations.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

AdBlock is one of the most popular browser tools in existence, with more than 30 million users worldwide on all major browsers. Developed by Michael Gundlach in 2009 and originally created as an anti-malware tool to protect against online threats like malware or viruses; it now helps people enjoy their browsing experience without being distracted by ads that often slow down internet speeds.

But can the popular developer deliver the goods with its best VPN offering?

AdBlock VPN is open-source software that allows users to have full control over what they see when browsing the internet. It also enables them to take steps towards privacy by blocking many of these advertising tools which track people's activities while online - giving you more peace than ever before. So, with strong-grade encryption and security features, it lets you browse the internet anonymously and protect your data from prying eyes.

The company is working hard to make the internet a better place by blocking pesky ads. They have been part of an industry-wide effort called "Acceptable Ads" where publishers agree that their advertisements must meet certain criteria in order for them not to be annoying or invasive.

Pricing & plans

AdBlock VPN has a very simple pricing structure. There are only two plans available, one is the monthly plan and the other is the yearly plan. The monthly plan costs $3.99 per month and the yearly plan costs $2.92/month billed at $34.99 per year.

This VPN is more affordable compared to bigger rivals in the VPN space. For example, the ExpressVPN monthly plan starts at $12.95, or $8 a month billed annually; CyberGhost starts at $12.99 a month or $4.29 a month when you choose the annual plan.

There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee with AdBlock VPN, so you can try it risk-free. They accept only Paypal and Credit cards as methods of payment.

(Image credit: AdBlock)

Privacy & encryption

AdBlock VPN is a new VPN service that promises to block ads and trackers, as well as encrypt your traffic. That’s an impressive claim to make - and useful, too - so we took a closer look to see if it lives up to its claims.

AdBlock VPN uses the OpenVPN protocol with 256-bit AES encryption. This is the same level of encryption used by government agencies and businesses around the world to protect their data.

It also supports Perfect Forward Secrecy, which means that your traffic is encrypted with a different key each time you connect. This makes it impossible for anyone to decrypt your traffic, even if they have your encryption key. AdBlock VPN does not keep any logs of your activity or IP address. This means that your privacy is protected even if the company is subpoenaed by a government agency. There’s also a VPN kill switch that prevents your traffic from leaking if the VPN connection drops.

VPN for China

The AdBlock VPN website claims that its service will allow you to "access any website or app without censorship or restrictions." But is it really one of the best VPNs for China ?

We decided to find out and so, put the service to the test. We installed the app on a computer and connected it to a server in mainland China. Then, we tried accessing some popular websites that are typically blocked in China, such as Google, Facebook, and YouTube. Unfortunately, We were not able to access any of these websites while connected to AdBlock VPN.

It's possible that AdBlock VPN simply doesn't work in China yet. Or, it's possible that AdBlock VPN is being blocked by the Great Firewall. Either way, we would not recommend AdBlock VPN as a VPN solution for China at this time. If you're looking for a VPN to use in China, we recommend ExpressVPN or VyprVPN .

(Image credit: AdBlock)

Ad blocking

The privacy comes with a built-in ad blocker . It was a feature we just had to test out. So, we checked by by visiting a few websites that are known for having intrusive advertising. AdBlock VPN successfully blocked some of the ads on these websites, but it didn't block all of them.

Overall, AdBlock VPN's ad blocking functionality is decent. But it's not as good as dedicated ad blockers like uBlock Origin or Adblock Plus.

Torrenting and P2P

This is billed as a VPN for torrenting and P2P downloading on all of its servers. And it lived up to our expectations during testing.

We explored the tool’s torrenting functionality by trying to download a few files using the BitTorrent protocol. AdBlock VPN worked well, and we found we were able to download files without any issues.

Streaming

Need the best VPN for streaming ? It’s another box-tick from AdBlock VPN, which unblocks Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and BBC iPlayer.

Testing this functionality, we attempted to stream content from each of these platforms. The service was able to successfully unlock all of the platforms that we tested.

Speed & experience

AdBlock VPN's speeds are decent. We tested AdBlock VPN's speeds by connecting to a server in the US and then running a speed test. AdBlock VPN had an average download speed of about 40.05 Mbps, which is good for most activities like browsing the web and streaming video.

AdBlock VPN is available on Windows and macOS, with mobile VPN apps for iOS and Android. There’s also support for routers. The AdBlock VPN app is easy to install and use. Overall, we were impressed with AdBlock VPN's performance, experience, and interface.

(Image credit: AdBlock)

Support

AdBlock VPN provides 24/7 support through their website. They have a live chat option as well as a ticket system. We contacted them via live chat and they responded within a few minutes. The agent was very helpful and answered all my questions.

However, this VPN provider does not offer support via phone calls and email. So if you are looking for VPNs that offer email and phone support, you may go for ExpressVPN and IPvanishVPN .

Alternatives

AdBlock VPN is a popular VPN service, but it is not the only one on the market. If you are looking for AdBlock VPN alternatives, here are some other options to consider.

ExpressVPN is another great option for those looking for an AdBlock VPN alternative. ExpressVPN has over 2000 servers in more than 94 countries, so you can access the internet from almost anywhere in the world. The company also offers a money-back guarantee, so you can be sure that you are getting what you pay for.

Read our full ExpressVPN review

CyberGhost VPN is a great AdBlock VPN alternative that offers a wide range of features and benefits. CyberGhost VPN has over 700 servers in more than 50 countries, which means that you can access the internet from almost anywhere in the world. The company also offers a strict no-logs policy, so you can be sure that your online activity is completely private.

Read our full CyberGhost VPN review

NordVPN is another excellent AdBlock VPN alternative that offers a high level of security and privacy protection. NordVPN has over 5000 servers in 62 countries, so you can find a server that meets your needs.

Read our full NordVPN review

Verdict

AdBlock VPN is a good VPN service with decent speeds and unblocking capability. However, there are some areas where the service could improve, such as its customer support and improving server locations.

If you're looking for a VPN that offers better customer support or a larger server location, we would recommend CyberGhost VPN or NordVPN. But if you're just looking for a basic VPN service, AdBlock VPN is a good option.