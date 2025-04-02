When it comes to security, public Wi-Fi could be a risky choice for commuters worldwide

NordVPN research notes commuters are increasingly using devices during their journeys, but few are protecting their data

Many travelers connect to public Wi-Fi unprotected

Commuters also warned over "shoulder surfers" spying on their devices

Commuters are using devices on their journeys more than ever, but new research from NordVPN has warned this is leaving some travelers exposed by unsecured devices.

The company's research found the most common protection method is a strong password/passcode, with 47% of commuters using these, and 46% keeping their software regularly updated to keep safe. A fifth of commuters use a privacy screen protector to keep their information safe from ‘shoulder surfers’, and 17% use a virtual private network (VPN).

However, a worrying 13% of commuters take no data protection measures at all, and a third of smartphone users admit to connecting to a public Wi-Fi network on their journey (without a VPN).

Device distractions

Commuters are primarily using their smartphones to listen to music or podcasts (54%) - especially in Sweden (68%), the US (63%) and Canada (60%). In Japan, commuters typically catch up with the news on their journeys, white Spain and Italy are more social, choosing to message and call people.

Interestingly, in English-speaking countries (plus France and Spain) commuters are highly concerned about cybersecurity threats, with the least worried nation being Sweden, with 7 out of 10 people only slightly or not at all concerned by cyber threats while commuting.

Despite the risks, nearly two-thirds (60%) of commuters say they use public Wi-Fi at least sometimes, with South Koreans the most common offenders (80%). That being said, most don’t connect for long - with half spending up to 30 minutes connected.

It’s never a good idea to access sensitive accounts like health apps, banking, or work-related platforms on public Wi-Fi - as hackers can exploit the networks to intercept your data.

If you’re commuting, don’t let public Wi-Fi convenience compromise your safety and use a VPN if you don't already - as well as ensuring 2-factor authentication is always enabled to avoid compromises.

The best VPN service will encrypt your data, so even threat actors lurking on the same public Wi-Fi will only be able to see jumbled, unusable information.