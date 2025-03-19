Free online file converters could infect your PC with malware, FBI warns

News
By published

Document converter tools are claiming victims

A computer file surrounded by red laser beams
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Free file converters are scamming victims, law enforcement warns
  • The FBI has warned against using untrusted the services
  • Malware can put victims at risk of identity theft and fraud

Many of us have used file converters before, as when you need an MP3 but your recording is an M4A, free online file converters are a first port of call.

However the FBI has now warned some of these “free tools” are increasingly infecting victim’s devices with malware.

It says criminals are using the enticing offer of an easy and swift file transfer, like a .doc to a .pdf file, or combining files, like multiple .jpegs into one .pdf - useful when you need to upload something or send it in a particular format.

Risk of ransomware

AThe conversion tools will convert your files, but in the meantime, will infect the converted file with hidden malware, which it then hands over to the victim.

The malware can then exfiltrate personal information like names, social security numbers, banking information, crypto currency, and more - leaving the user at risk of identity theft or fraud.

s if that isn’t bad enough, some of these attacks also infect the victim’s device with ransomware, taking control of the computer.

Viruses and malware infections can have disruptive consequences for users, but there are key tools that can help.

“The best way to thwart these fraudsters is to educate people so they don’t fall victim to these fraudsters in the first place,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

“If you or someone you know has been affected by this scheme, we encourage you to make a report and take actions to protect your assets. Every day, we are working to hold these scammers accountable and provide victims with the resources they need.”

If you think you may have accidentally downloaded malware or a virus, we have advice on how to remove malware from your device, but the best defense is being careful and never downloading anything from an untrusted source.

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

