NordVPN now includes identity theft recovery in its Ultimate bundle in the UK

NordVPN identity theft recovery benefits arrive in the UK

Users can seek legal fee reimbursement for identity recovery

Credit and banking restoration is also available as part of the service

NordVPN has added identity theft recovery benefits to its Ultimate bundle, allowing those in the UK to seek reimbursement if they are the victim of scams.

The benefits have been added at no additional cost to its Ultimate bundle, and come alongside other cybersecurity tools such as a VPN and password manager.

Alongside identity theft recovery, users can also benefit from scam loss recovery, and cyber extortion and online fraud protections.

Identity theft recovery

“Identity theft is a crime that can lead to multiple other offenses and severe financial losses, as criminals use stolen identities to commit further fraud. That’s why we are enhancing our cyber insurance benefits to bridge the cyber protection gap in the areas that matter most today and to support our customers affected by cybercriminals,” said Tomas Sinicki, managing director at NordProtect.

For users in the UK, the added benefit offers reimbursement for legal expenses incurred while restoring a user's identity after an identity theft attack.

Alongside legal expenses, users also benefit from the restoration of credit ratings, e-money accounts, bank accounts, mortgages, and loans. The service will also help remove civil judgments that are incorrectly levied against victims that come as a result of the stolen identity being used for fraud and other crimes.

Additionally, if a user is unable to recover their lost funds through their bank, credit card provider, or other financial institution, they can claim reimbursements of up to £5,000 within a 12-month period.

NordVPN’s Ultimate bundle is £5.07 per month across a 24 month plan for users in the UK, but Nord is currently including an extra 3 free months at no additional cost. Users in the US can benefit from NordProtect’s identity theft protection as part of the Prime plan for $6.99 per month, totaling to $188.73 for the 24 month subscription plus three months free.

US users however see far greater benefits from the inclusion of Nord Protect, which offers up to $1 million in identity theft insurance, and up to $100,000 in cyber extortion coverage.