US deportation airline GlobalX website defaced by hackers, data stolen
Anonymous is "enforcing the judge's orders" in GlobalX attack
- GlobalX airline used for deportation has website defaced
- Anonymous takes credit, saying it was "enforcing the judge's orders"
- US courts ordered the Trump administration to return some of the deported people back
The website of American airline company GlobalX was recently defaced, with the threat actors behind the attack claiming to have also stolen sensitive files.
The breach was reported by 404 Media after it spotted a message on the website’s homepage, apparently left by hackers calling themselves Anonymous.
“Anonymous has decided to enforce the Judge’s order since you and your sycophant staff ignore lawful orders that go against your fascist plans,” the message reads.
Get Keeper Personal for just $1.67/month, Keeper Family for just $3.54/month, and Keeper Business for just $7/month
Keeper is a cybersecurity platform primarily known for its password manager and digital vault, designed to help individuals, families, and businesses securely store and manage passwords, sensitive files, and other private data.
It uses zero-knowledge encryption and offers features like two-factor authentication, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, and breach alerts to protect against cyber threats.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Default configurations
GlobalX Air is one of the main airlines used by the Trump administration for this purpose, and during the attack, Anonymous allegedly stole flight records and passenger manifests for all customers, illegal immigrants included.
The group shared the information with some members of the media on their own initiative, 404 Media added, also saying that the info could be used to provide “granular insight into who exactly has been deported on GlobalX flights, when, and to where.”
When Anonymous said it was “enforcing the Judge’s order”, it was referring to multiple court rulings which confirmed that some of the people should not have been deported to El Salvador, and which ordered the Trump administration to bring those people back.
At press time, the website was no longer defaced and was showing the usual landing page.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Anonymous is not an organized hacking collective in the same sense as Conti, or Cl0p, for example. It is an informal group of hackers and hacktivists, who often plan their raids on anonymous forums (such as 4chan, for example) and target governments, corporations, and institutions they consider corrupt or oppressive.
Considering the message left on GlobalX, it seems the airline was targeted because of its involvement in the deportation of illegal aliens from the US into Venezuela and other countries. One of the agendas of the Trump administration is the deportation of people who illegally entered the US, especially those connected with gangs or who otherwise have criminal records.
Via 404 Media
You might also like
- ODIN Intelligence website breached and defaced
- Take a look at our guide to the best authenticator app
- We've rounded up the best password managers
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.