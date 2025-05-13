GlobalX airline helping Trump deportations hit by cyberattack
The company confirmed the breach in a new 8-K form
- Last week, Anonymous defaced GlobalX's website
- The hacktivists said GlobalX was targeted for deporting illegal aliens
- The company now reported the breach to the SEC
GlobalX, an American airline involved in the Trump administration’s deportation of illegal aliens from the US into El Salvador, Venezuela, and elsewhere, confirmed suffering a cyberattack earlier this month.
In a new 8-K form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), GlobalX said it “learned of unauthorized activity within its computer networks and systems supporting portions of its business applications,” on May 5, 2025. The company responded by activating its incident response protocol and bringing in third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment and mitigation. It also started investigating the nature and scope of the incident, and “took actions” to contain and isolate the affected servers. The police were notified, as well.
GlobalX says it’s currently still investigating the attack, but believes that none of its operations were disrupted or otherwise negatively impacted. The company does not expect the incident to have a material effect, it concluded.
Anon strikes
Last week, 404 Media reported that GlobalX was attacked by hacktivists Anonymous, who defaced the company’s homepage and allegedly stole sensitive data. They left a message on the homepage, saying they “decided to enforce the Judge’s order since you and your sycophant staff ignore lawful orders that go against your fascist plans.”
They were referring to multiple court rulings which confirmed that some of those on the flights should not have been deported to El Salvador, and which ordered the Trump administration to bring those people back.
As for the stolen files, the media reported that Anonymous apparently grabbed flight records and passenger manifests for all customers, illegal immigrants included. This was not confirmed, though.
The group shared the information with some members of the media on their own initiative, 404 Media added, also saying that the info could be used to provide “granular insight into who exactly has been deported on GlobalX flights, when, and to where.”
