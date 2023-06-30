The best Russia VPN in 2023

With online censorship levels rapidly increasing over the last year, Russia is now almost on par with China when it comes to control over online content. You can beat the censorship and access international news outlets such as the BBC and social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by using a VPN.

The best VPNs for Russia allow access to website content while keeping users' online activity secure and their privacy protected. They are a safe way to bypass website blocks and use Western media without worrying about tracking.

Due to the war in Ukraine, using a VPN in Russia has become increasingly necessary. However, it is important to note that using a VPN in Russia comes with some risks. So, it is strongly advised to use caution when selecting a VPN provider. You can check out our top three Russia VPN picks and best of the rest to help you pick the best VPN for you:

1. VyprVPN: best VPN for Russia

VyprVPN is an excellent choice for safely accessing restricted content in Russia and keeping your online activity private. The Swiss provider has over 700 servers across 70 countries, including Russia. So, you can use VyprVPN to keep up with all the goings on around the world.

2. PrivateVPN: best free VPN provider in Russia right now

PrivateVPN is a Swedish provider that offers a server directly in Russia. With a 4.9 rating at Trustpilot, it ranks as one of the most trusted VPN providers. A free plan is available to try which offers 10GB of browsing a month and 12 server locations. If you like the service and want to use it more, you can take advantage of the 1-year paid plan that comes with an excellent offer of an extra 24 months for free.

3. ExpressVPN: our top VPN for most users

ExpressVPN lacks a Russian server but makes up for it with great customer support and privacy features. The VPN does provide a wide range of other servers so if you don't mind browsing Russian sites without a VPN its still a good choice.

You want to get around VPN blocking: VyprVPN's Chameleon protocol can unblock more sites than standard VPNs. You want to access sites all over the world: with over 70 locations around the world to choose from, you'll be able to access content from around the globe.

You want to watch US Netflix: VpyrVPN doesn't gain access to US Netflix. You need lightning speeds: with lower speeds compared to other providers, there are better options.

🔒 VyprVPN offers maximum security with its Chameleon protocol so you can unblock foreign content with total peace of mind.

Want to know more? Check out our in-depth VyprVPN review for a closer look at the service, and see why it's our #1 VPN for Russia.

VyprVPN is one of the best Russian VPNs in 2023. It offers a wide range of features to keep your online activity secure and private. It has servers in Russia and over 70 other countries worldwide, giving you options for bypassing geo-restrictions and accessing content from different regions.

The servers are owned and managed by the company, which means you are getting your data directly from the source, and there is no reliance on third-party web hosts.



VyprVPN offers obfuscation. The service uses its custom Chameleon protocol to make your VPN traffic less detectable, which is particularly useful in countries like Russia, where VPNs may be blocked.

The no-logging service of VyprVPN is actually trustworthy. In 2018, VyprVPN proved this by undergoing an independent audit of its zero-logging policy to verify that it doesn't log or share anything about what you're doing online, including session logs. Since then, VyprVPN has continued to maintain a good reputation for privacy.

Broad platform support includes apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Tomato-based routers, QNAP, Anonabox, Smart TVs, and Blackphone. This service is not lightning-fast and has an old-fashioned UI but probably your best bet for privacy in Russia.

If you sign up via the website, VyprVPN supports connecting up to 30 devices simultaneously. However, if you sign up from the Android or iOS app, only five connections are supported.

Swipe to scroll horizontally VyprVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design UI has too much information ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Quick and easy to set up whether you’re a tech pro or not ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Speeds are a bit behind competitors ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Dedicated protocols ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Verified by 3rd parties ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Available support team ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Great price for the number of supported simultaneous devices ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best cheap VPN for Russia

2. PrivateVPN Small but mighty network Server in Russia: yes | Number of server countries: 63 | Obfuscation: yes | Banned in Russia: no | Money-back guarantee: 30 days Above-average OpenVPN speeds Effective kill switch 10GB a month free plan Fewer Servers No security audit DNS leak with some protocols

You want to try before you buy: take advantage of the free trial. You want to make sure you're not discovered using a VPN: PrivateVPN's kill switch will keep your VPN hidden.

You want to make sure your logs are not tracked: PrivateVPN does not use a 3rd party to audit logs so you can't be sure your logs are not kept. You're worried about DNS leaks: PrivateVPN's kill switch is useless if DNS leaks occur which can happen with some protocols.

PrivateVPN offers a server directly in Russia, which means you'll be able to browse normally without being tracked online and provides obfuscation.

Want to know more? You can learn more about how PrivateVPN works on their site.

PrivateVPN has a relatively small network, with over 200 servers in 63 countries, but it is the best free VPN network in Russia right now. The website claims support for unblocking various services, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Fox, NBC, and CBS. In addition, you get above-average OpenVPN speeds to keep up with streaming demands. This may be an excellent option for those traveling and looking to access their usual home content.



User-friendly desktops and apps make it easy to use. A 4.9 rating at Trustpilot makes it 'the world's most-trusted VPN provider,' as the company says. Although it is not a 100% guarantee of good service, it is a strong indication that PrivateVPN keeps up with its promises.

With PrivateVPN, you can connect up to 10 of your devices at the same time, all of which can be assigned a unique IP address. The service has a zero logs policy and offers DNS leak protection and a built-in kill switch. PrivateVPN apps are available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Having a Russian server means that you can browse your local sites normally while also keeping your security and privacy secure. However, you still need to be careful if you are doing highly-sensitive activities because DNS leaks could potentially let others see what you’re doing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PrivateVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Simplistic and uncluttered ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use One-click operations ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Above average speeds ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Not as many servers as competitors ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy DNS leaks and no security audit ⭐⭐ Customer support Help available for installation and troubleshooting ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Great deals but pricey later on ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best for most users

You want access to content from all over the world: ExpressVPN offer a wide range of servers across the globe. You might need help setting up a VPN: ExpressVPN's customer support has good reviews and will be able to help if you encounter difficulties.

You frequently access Russian websites: ExpressVPN no longer provide a Russian sever. You use multiple devices: with only 5 simultaneous connections supported with one plan, you could come up short.

You'll need to use an alternative if you want to browse the Russian web securely

Want to know more? See our latest review of ExpressVPN

The service is known to be one of the best streaming VPNs on the market. So, if you are primarily interested in the world's media, like Netflix or BBC iPlayer, this is the top recommendation. It offers a vast network of over 3000 servers in 94 countries and provides a consistently reliable connection. It also offers speedy Lightway, OpenVPN, and IKEv2 protocols, with AES-256 encryption and IPv6 leak protection.

ExpressVPN ensures multilayer privacy protection; state of the art encryption shields your traffic from snoopers, secure DNS prevents your ISP from seeing your traffic, and the kill switch keeps you safe if the VPN drops.



Five simultaneous connections are allowed at the same time to a wide range of devices, from standard Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux to Fire TV, PlayStation, Chromebooks, Kindle Fire, and more. Another plus for ExpressVPN is that their high-quality customer service provides help 24/7 in just a few minutes.

ExpressVPN withdrew its Russian servers over the last year, so it is not the best option for those who want to browse local media. On the other hand, it offers obfuscation and is an excellent choice for those who wish to access Western services and sites and media outside of Russia.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A clean and simple design that gives you everything you need, exactly when you need it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Intuitive apps with auto-connect functionality make life easier ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Fast enough for anything you could throw at it, but slower than NordVPN and Surfshark ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Effortlessly gives you access to content around the world ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Express offers military-grade protection for total peace of mind ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Always available, friendly, and helpful ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price More expensive than leading competitors ⭐⭐⭐

The best of the rest

You want to keep up with all the latest Western TV shows: unlock a wide range of streaming services. You like your privacy: various privacy feature keep your browsing activity safe and secure.

You're on a budget: NordVPN is a bit more pricey than competitors. You use Russian sites: no Russian server.

The service is one of the faster VPNs overall making it an excellent streaming choice

Want to know more? NordVPN scored highly in terms of security in our latest review

NordVPN offers obfuscation but doesn't have a Russian server. Therefore, it is another excellent option for visitors who want to stream content from back home or those looking for access to restricted content in Western media.

NordVPN is renowned for the security it provides. The security features NordVPN provides keep you protected and safe online. Onion routes your traffic through three randomly chosen Tor nodes, making for an extremely private connection. Also, an audited no-logging policy gives strong reassurance that your internet activities won't be visible to anyone else.

NordVPN offers a range of technical features, including OpenVPN support, NordVPN's WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol for high performance that doesn’t compromise on privacy, a kill switch, and DNS leak protection that ensures your identity remains protected.



Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and Android TV apps are supported, and NordVPN also offers tutorials to set up the service on many more device types. NordVPN allows six simultaneous connections and has excellent and fast live chat support.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A fun design that can be a little busy for some people ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Everything is easy to find, but the map interface can be off-putting, and there isn't much attention to detail ⭐⭐⭐ Performance One of our fastest VPNs ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Perfect for Netflix and other streaming sites ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Every bit as strong as ExpressVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Friendly, supportive and professional ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Fantastic value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to choose the best VPN for Russia

When choosing a VPN for Russia, several factors should be considered. The best Russian VPN will provide a reliable, secure, and private browsing connection. In order to surf day-to-day without a VPN causing issues, those living in Russia should choose a VPN service that offers servers within the country. This will ensure you can access local content and services without interruption. The top three Russian VPN providers we have selected do offer Russian servers and help you stay safe online in the country.

Reputable providers also offer an essential feature called obfuscation – which masks your VPN traffic to make it look regular. The feature makes it harder for anyone looking to tell if you are using a VPN. This is a must when using a VPN in Russia since VPN traffic may be blocked for some websites. Make sure the VPN service you choose offers a kill switch as well. This feature stops all internet traffic if the VPN connection drops to ensure that your online activity remains private, even if your VPN connection is interrupted.

For those traveling to Russia, streaming performance may be important. In this case, a VPN is necessary to stream content as if you are in your home country. For example, Disney pulled its services to Russia and is currently totally unavailable. VPNs like ExpressVPN and NordVPN can be useful for accessing these and other platforms. Additionally, you may want to keep up with world news or watch Netflix. So, don't forget to check your VPN's speed and server location.

How to choose the best VPN for Russia

5. Astrill A proven VPN for Russia Server in Russia: yes | Number of server countries: 57 | Obfuscation: yes | Banned in Russia: no | Money-back guarantee: no StealthVPN Protocol Free plan available Unlocks US Netflix More expensive Limited kill switch Poor for streaming

You want to keep up with all the latest Western TV shows: unlock a wide range of streaming services. You like your privacy: various privacy feature keep your browsing activity safe and secure.

You're concerned about price: the cost of Astrill VPN can start to stack up if you also use it for gaming or want a private IP. You want to stream: Astrill VPN does not work very well when using streaming platforms.

Mobile apps don't support the StealthVPN protocol. The protocol works great on computers but unfortunately you can't use it on mobile.

Want to know more? This review highlights why we think Astrill VPN is a bit too pricey

Astrill VPN is another reliable anti-censorship VPN with obfuscation. It has more than 300 servers in Russia and 56 other countries. Astrill VPN offers advanced privacy options, including Smart Mode which automatically uses your VPN IP address on international websites but keeps your real IP for local sites. It is used in China in order to avoid VPN detection and access blocked sites, making it one of China's most trusted VPNs. This is an excellent recommendation for a similarly censored Russian market.

Port forwarding support can speed up torrenting and allow secure access to your home network. Multi-hop VPN directs your traffic through an extra VPN location, making it even more difficult for snoopers to track you. This service uses its own StealthVPN protocol for obfuscation. Astrill VPN has many more custom and low-level technical features and provides high levels of privacy protection.

Although it offers advanced security options, Astrill VPN is expensive compared to competitors. They charge $30 per month, or $15 with a 1-year plan, and do not offer a money-back guarantee.

However, mobile users in Russia should be careful with Astrill's Android and iOS apps since they lack some essential features, including a kill switch and the StealthVPN protocol.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Astrill VPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Subtle and professional design ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Intuitive UI ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Always reliable for web browsing but streaming speeds can be slow ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking You need a dedicated IP to unblock some content ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy The StealthVPN protocol is good but not available on mobile apps ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Support can be hit or miss depending on the agent you're connected to ⭐⭐⭐ Price Considerably more expensive than competitors ⭐⭐

Russia VPN FAQs

Are VPNs legal in Russia? Yes, VPNs are legal in Russia, but the government has implemented some restrictions and regulations. The Russian government recently passed laws requiring VPN providers to register with regulators and comply with specific data retention requirements. This law allows the government to block VPNs that do not comply with these regulations, usually, URLs of VPN providers that give access to blocked content or websites on Russia's "reject list." Using an unregistered VPN in Russia may be illegal, and individuals found to be using unapproved VPNs may face the consequences. Therefore, carefully choosing a VPN provider that is registered and compliant with Russian regulations is essential when using a VPN in Russia.

Why do I need a Russia VPN? One of the primary reasons is to protect your online privacy and security while using the internet in Russia. The government in Russia has been monitoring and censoring online activity. A VPN can help protect your internet traffic from being intercepted or tracked by encrypting your internet traffic and masking your IP address. AVPN can make it more difficult for others to monitor your online activity and access your personal information. With a VPN, you can connect to a server in a different location and access the internet as if you were located in that region. Also, by using a VPN in Russia, you can bypass geo-restrictions and access content that Russia blocks or restricts. This can include social media websites, news outlets, and streaming services. Many of these platforms may be blocked in Russia due to government censorship or licensing restrictions.