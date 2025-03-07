NordVPN reacts to results from its latest security audit

News
By
published

Independent auditors uncovered 31 non-critical findings, but most of them have already been fixed

NordVPN running on a desktop, mobile devices, Apple TV, a router and a game console

Independent auditors have put the security infrastructure of all NordVPN's applications under the microscope and found no critical issues, yet again.

Leading auditing firm Cure53 carried out a series of tests across all NordVPN desktop applications, mobile apps, browser extensions, and some key features. Experts uncovered a total of 31 findings, which the Nord team mostly fixed at the time of writing.

The security audit results come only a few weeks after TechRadar's best VPN provider also proved its no-log claims with a third-party check, showing the provider's continuous commitment to transparency, privacy and security.

NordVPN security audit

Experts at Cure53 conducted a mix of penetration and source code reviews between June and August 2024, for a total of fifty-five days.

As mentioned earlier, NordVPN apps (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android VPN) and browser extensions (Chrome, Edge, and Firefox) weren't the only tech to be inspected. Auditors also took apart NordVPN Threat Protection, Threat Protection Pro, and Meshnet.

Cure53 found a total of 31 findings, with 22 being classified as security vulnerabilities (with some ranked as High) and nine as general weaknesses with lower exploitation potential.

"This security assessment revealed a high number of issues. However, given the broad scope included in Cure53’s examination, and the large attack surface it encompassed, a higher than average number of issues was to be expected," noted auditors in their final report, sharing recommendations to fix these issues.

At the same time, however, auditors observed "the system utilized several well-regarded libraries, including NGHTTP2, OpenSSL, and Boost," which are known for their stability and security.

A hand holds a smartphone displaying the NordVPN logo

On their side, NordVPN has welcomed Cure53 suggestions and already enforced a fix for most of the issues, which was also verified by Cure53.

"Security is at the core of everything we do at NordVPN. Independent assessments like this allow us to continuously refine our technology and stay ahead of emerging threats," said NordVPN CTO Marijus Briedis, ensuring the team swiftly implemented all necessary improvements to ensure the highest level of protection for users.

Despite the findings, the provider explains, the latest Cure53 assessment has confirmed that NordVPN apps are built on a strong security foundation as no critical issues were found.

The security audits come as the provider confirmed its no-log claims for the fifth time since 2018 back in February. In that instance, experts at Deloitte inspected NordVPN's server configuration and relevant IT systems to ensure data related to users' activities is never logged as stated in its privacy policy.

"Our work towards improving security is never finished, and we will keep moving forward," said Briedis. "We are proud of these results and will keep making NordVPN one of the most secure VPN services available to everyone."

You can read the full Cure53 report by heading to the user control panel on the provider website or clicking here.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

TOPICS
Chiara Castro
Chiara Castro
News Editor (Tech Software)

Chiara is a multimedia journalist committed to covering stories to help promote the rights and denounce the abuses of the digital side of life – wherever cybersecurity, markets, and politics tangle up. She writes news, interviews, and analysis on data privacy, online censorship, digital rights, cybercrime, and security software, with a special focus on VPNs, for TechRadar and TechRadar Pro. Got a story, tip-off, or something tech-interesting to say? Reach out to chiara.castro@futurenet.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A hand holds a smartphone displaying the NordVPN logo
"Privacy isn’t just a buzzword" – independent audit confirms NordVPN doesn't store your data
Mullvad VPN working on a laptop
Independent auditors confirm Mullvad VPN as secure
A repeating pattern of pink magnifying glasses on a light blue background
Why do VPN audits matter?
best Secure VPN
Secure VPN providers 2025: safe options for the best security and encryption
nordvpn vs surfshark vpn
NordVPN vs Surfshark: which should you get in 2025?
The logo of ExpressVPN vs NordVPN logo
ExpressVPN vs NordVPN: which VPN should you get?
Latest in VPN
NordVPN running on a desktop, mobile devices, Apple TV, a router and a game console
NordVPN reacts to results from its latest security audit
ExpressVPN&#039;s new Linux app interface
ExpressVPN releases a major upgrade to its Linux app
Homepage of CloudFlare website on the display of PC, url - CloudFlare.com.
"Network blocking is never going to be the solution" – Cloudflare slams anti-piracy tactics
Man and woman watching TV
How can a VPN help with streaming? A complete guide to securing your favorite shows
Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN
How do obfuscated VPN servers help with streaming? Here's everything you need to know
Panels at RightsCon 2025 during a press briefing about the latest Access Now report of internet shutdowns
2024 was the worst year on record for internet freedoms – again
Latest in News
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
Victrola Stream Carbon turntable playing David Bowie, with the tonearm being operated
Victrola putting Bluetooth, UPnP and Roon in its Sonos-only turntables is the hi-fi equivalent of ‘I think we should see other people’
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 beta users are reporting major battery drain issues – but I’m not too worried about it
Woman holding phone in field with Spotify app onscreen
The Spotify bug that shows ads to Premium subscribers has finally been fixed - for now at least
PC Gamer looking happy
AMD might go for Nvidia’s jugular in Q2 with a faster RX 9070 ‘Extreme’ GPU that could leave the RTX 5070 Ti in the dust
More about vpn
Assorted streaming apps are seen on an iPhone, including Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount+, Apple TV, Peacock, fuboTV, Philo, DirecTV, tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex

Why are streaming services getting better at detecting VPNs?
ExpressVPN&#039;s new Linux app interface

ExpressVPN releases a major upgrade to its Linux app
Amazfit Active 2

In 10 years, this $99 Amazfit Active 2 is the closest I've come to ditching my Apple Watch

See more latest
Most Popular
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
Wordpress brand logo on computer screen. Man typing on the keyboard.
Thousands of WordPress sites targeted with malicious plugin backdoor attacks
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Another huge new botnet is infecting thousands of webcams and video recorders for DDoS attacks
Victrola Stream Carbon turntable playing David Bowie, with the tonearm being operated
Victrola putting Bluetooth, UPnP and Roon in its Sonos-only turntables is the hi-fi equivalent of ‘I think we should see other people’
XXX Nightshift promotional art.
Disco Elysium successor XXX Nightshift nets some serious musical talent
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #1139)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #370)
A collage of Hugh Grant, Daredevil, and Meghan Markle
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 7)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #636)