"Privacy isn’t just a buzzword" – independent audit confirms NordVPN doesn't store your data

Independent auditors have confirmed that one of the best VPN providers never stored your data.

Security experts at leading auditing firm Deloitte inspected NordVPN's server configuration and relevant IT systems to ensure data related to users' activities is never logged as stated in its privacy policy. The independent audit found the VPN's infrastructure to be "properly prepared," meaning the provider cannot know anything about online user activity when connected to the service.

NordVPN regularly puts its security and privacy infrastructure under independent scrutiny as a way of "showing our users that we care about their privacy." This is the fifth time, in fact, the popular VPN provider has proved its no-logs claims with an external audit since 2018.

NordVPN 5th no-log audit

Deloitte auditors conducted a series of privacy and security analysis between November 18 to December 20, 2024.

This included inquiries with NordVPN employees, an inspection of all types of VPN servers the provider offers (standard servers, double servers, obfuscated servers, onion over VPN, and P2P servers), their configuration, and their deployment, as well as a review of all the relevant privacy settings and procedures.

After this thorough analysis, experts concluded that the VPN is indeed designed in accordance with its no-log claims as "the configuration of IT systems and management of the supporting IT operations is properly prepared."

If you're subscribed to NordVPN, you can access the full audit report by logging in to your Nord Account and tapping on the report section in the user control panel.

Commenting on the findings, CTO at NordVPN, Marijus Briedis, said: "The trust we earn from our customers underscores everything we do in the cybersecurity industry. To maintain that trust, we not only strive each year to innovate and develop world-leading cybersecurity products, but we also fully commit to our promise not to monitor or record our users’ online traffic."

As mentioned earlier, this is the 5th time the team successfully put its no-log privacy policy under external scrutiny since 2018 – with the latest assessment conducted in 2023 – showing the company's continuous commitment to privacy.

"Having this assurance reaffirmed by independent, globally respected researchers for the fifth time demonstrates that privacy isn’t just a buzzword at NordVPN – it’s in our DNA," Briedis concluded.

The importance of using a no-log VPN

Using a trustworthy no-log VPN is your guarantee that no personal information or usage data can ever be collected and then linked to you or your online activities.

This is why a strict no-log policy (bonus points if its regularly independently audited) should be your main priority when choosing a virtual private network service, especially if your main use case is better online privacy.

It's worth noting, however, that even no-log VPNs need to collect some basic data in order to work properly. These include the number of users connecting to the same server as well as the email address associated with a user's account. Nonetheless, these details won't be enough to identify you online or anything you do when connected to the VPN app.

Not having your usage data stored on the VPN servers is advantageous as, even in the case that a hacker or government manages to breach the provider's security network, your sensitive information won't be there.

The real-life importance of a no-log policy has already been proven on a few occasions across the VPN industry. In one such instance, Swedish authorities were left empty-handed after an inconclusive police raid on Mullvad's servers failed to find any stored users' details.